Hanuman Ansh reached cinemas on August 7, 2026. Industry tracker Sacnilk estimated its opening-day India net collection at ₹10 lakh, so the number should be attributed rather than presented as audited producer data.
The same tracker estimated ₹1.08 crore in the first week and ₹40 lakh in the second. The film therefore entered its third week with an estimated India net total of ₹1.48 crore.
Estimated India net collections rose to ₹10.40 crore in week three. Sacnilk then reported ₹6.25 crore on day 22, ₹9.25 crore on day 23 and ₹12.75 crore on day 24—more on day 24 than the film had earned in its first two weeks combined.
By the end of August 30, Sacnilk estimated ₹40.13 crore India net and ₹47.33 crore India gross. These are fast-moving trade estimates and should carry an “as of August 30” date instead of being described as a final lifetime total.
Reports place the production budget at approximately ₹2 crore, which would make the estimated India net collection about 20 times that figure. However, India net box office is not producer profit: exhibitor and distributor shares, taxes, marketing and other costs prevent a verified 2,000% profit claim.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the spiritual figure, with Vihaan Shedge portraying another stage of the character’s life; the cast also includes Chandan Anand.