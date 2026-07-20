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Is the FIFA World Cup trophy real gold? Here's everything about football's most valuable prize

Is the FIFA World Cup trophy real gold? Here's everything about football's most valuable prize

The FIFA World Cup trophy contains 4.93 kg of 18-karat gold and is worth an estimated $20 million in cultural value. The winners don't keep it — here's everything about football's greatest prize.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 4:48 PM IST
Football's Most Precious Prize
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As Spain and Argentina battle in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, millions of fans worldwide are fixated on what the winners will lift — the most recognisable and valuable trophy in all of sport.

Yes, It Is Made Of Real Gold
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The FIFA World Cup trophy is made of 18-karat gold and contains 4.93 kilograms of pure gold, according to the London Stock Exchange Group as cited by USA Today. It is the only major championship trophy in sport made primarily of real, pure gold.

How Much Is It Worth?
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The trophy is worth an estimated $713,000 in material value, according to the London Stock Exchange Group. However, The Mirror estimates its material worth at approximately $800,000 (£600,000) at current gold prices — with its historical significance and cultural prestige pushing its true estimated value beyond $20 million (£15 million).

The Winners Don't Keep The Original
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No — the winning nation does not get to keep the original FIFA World Cup trophy. According to The Mirror, after the presentation and celebrations, the champions receive a bronze, gold-plated replica to keep permanently. FIFA retains ownership of the authentic trophy.

Kept At FIFA's Museum In Zurich
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When not being presented to World Cup winners, the authentic FIFA World Cup trophy is kept at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland — one of the most carefully guarded sporting artefacts in the world.

The Only Gold Trophy In Major Sport
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The FIFA World Cup trophy stands apart from every other major championship award. The NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy, NHL's Stanley Cup, NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy and MLB's World Series Trophy are all made mainly of silver or feature only gold plating — not real gold.

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