Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 36.05 lakh — only 85 units, CARA AI voice assistant inside

Jeep has launched the Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition in India at Rs 36.05 lakh (ex-showroom), marking 85 years of the brand. Limited to exactly 85 units nationwide, it is based on the Meridian Limited (O) variant and adds exclusive cosmetic touches, special badging and an AI voice assistant.
The Anniversary Edition gets exclusive 85th Anniversary badging on the exterior, along with unique styling elements and accessories not offered on the standard Meridian. The overall design remains unchanged — the changes are deliberate, targeted at buyers who recognise the badge's significance.
The biggest new addition is CARA — Jeep's new AI-based voice assistant. CARA lets occupants operate selected vehicle functions by voice command. The cabin also gets special anniversary seat upholstery and anniversary branding throughout, while the existing 10.1-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats are retained.
The standard Meridian Limited (O) is priced around Rs 33–34 lakh. The Anniversary Edition adds approximately Rs 2–3 lakh for CARA, special badging and exclusivity. No new engine, no performance gains, no major design revision. It is a collector's variant — for buyers who already want the Meridian and value rarity.
With only 85 units allocated across India, availability will be extremely limited. If you are planning to buy the Meridian anyway and value the exclusivity of a numbered limited-edition badge, this is worth it. If you are on the fence about the Meridian itself, the standard variant makes more sense.