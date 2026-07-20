Justin Bieber and Shakira aren't getting paid for the World Cup final — here's why they said yes anyway

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be the first in the tournament's history to feature an official half-time show. Justin Bieber, Shakira, Post Malone, BTS and Madonna are among the stars lined up to perform — but they will not receive a fixed performance fee.
This follows the same format as the NFL's Super Bowl half-time show, where artists also perform without receiving a fixed performance fee. The biggest reward is not a paycheck — it is access to one of the largest television audiences ever assembled.
The FIFA World Cup final is watched by more than a billion people globally. Performing at this scale gives artists unmatched visibility — often leading to a sharp rise in music streams, album sales, social media followers and concert demand in the days and weeks that follow.
For many musicians, the commercial benefits generated after a performance of this scale are significantly higher than what they would earn through a one-time appearance fee — making it a far more valuable long-term opportunity than a guaranteed payday.
Performing at the World Cup also opens the door for new endorsement deals, sponsorships and future tour opportunities — making it one of the most powerful marketing platforms available to any artist in the world, regardless of their existing global profile.
While artists are not paid a fixed fee, FIFA covers the overall production costs. The governing body is working with Global Citizen, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and the band's manager Phil Harvey helping curate the entertainment for this historic first World Cup half-time show.