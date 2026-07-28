Kanwar Yatra 2026: Special trains from Delhi to Haridwar, mela services, traffic diversions and bus details — complete guide

With Kanwar Yatra 2026 underway, Indian Railways, state transport authorities and police departments across North India have announced a comprehensive series of measures to facilitate lakhs of Kanwariyas — while keeping traffic moving for other commuters on the same routes.
Northern Railway has extended the Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU to Haridwar from July 30 to August 14. The train departs Delhi at 4:15 PM, arrives Saharanpur at 8:50 PM with a 20-minute halt, then reaches Haridwar at 10:50 PM via Roorkee and Jwalapur.
On the return leg, the extended MEMU departs Haridwar at 2 AM, reaches Saharanpur at 3:40 AM with a 40-minute halt, and arrives back in Delhi at 8:45 AM — giving pilgrims a reliable, timed overnight rail option back to the capital.
The Delhi-Shamli DEMU will also operate to Haridwar between July 30 and August 14 — running via Shamli, Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan and Tapri. Train No. 74022 returns from Haridwar through Jwalapur, Roorkee, Tapri, Rampur Maniharan and Shamli before reaching Delhi.
Northern Railway will also run dedicated Mela specials — the Haridwar-Delhi Shahdara Fair Special via Tapri from July 30 to August 13, and the Yoganagari Rishikesh-Delhi Shahdara Fair Special via Tapri from July 30 to August 14 — providing direct connectivity to both holy cities.
Two Haryana Roadways buses are operating daily from Ballabhgarh Bus Stand. The first departs at 5:30 AM, the second at 8 PM. The morning service returns from Haridwar at 11:30 AM the same day, while the evening service departs Haridwar at 7:30 AM the following morning.
The Haryana Roadways fare to Haridwar remains unchanged at ₹385 per passenger, confirmed by DI Jaipal Rathi. Authorities across Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Mirzapur have also announced traffic diversions — and both pilgrims and the general public are advised to plan journeys carefully.