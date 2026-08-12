Kasganj to Aishbagh daily train restarts after 11 years—check departure times, route, stops and journey duration

The Kasganj–Aishbagh Express was inaugurated on July 26, 2026, restoring direct connectivity between the two cities after an interruption of around 11 years. The service operates daily through the Rohilkhand region. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)
Train number 15312 departs Kasganj at 4:20am and reaches Aishbagh at 1pm. The scheduled journey takes eight hours and 40 minutes and covers approximately 422km. The train operates on all seven days. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)
In the reverse direction, train number 15311 leaves Aishbagh at 2pm and reaches Kasganj at 10:40pm. This service also operates daily, with a scheduled journey time of eight hours and 40 minutes. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)
The service stops at Ujhani, Budaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani, Gola Gokarannath, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Sidhauli and Mohibullapur before reaching its destination. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)
The train operates with an LHB rake and offers Second Seating and AC Chair Car accommodation. Passengers should confirm live timings, platforms and ticket availability through IRCTC or NTES before beginning their journey. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)