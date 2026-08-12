Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Kasganj to Aishbagh daily train restarts after 11 years—check departure times, route, stops and journey duration

Kasganj to Aishbagh daily train restarts after 11 years—check departure times, route, stops and journey duration

The Kasganj–Aishbagh Express has restored a direct daily rail link after 11 years. Check train numbers 15311/15312, departure times, journey duration and all major stops on the route.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026, 5:48 PM IST
Direct daily service restored after 11 years
1/5

The Kasganj–Aishbagh Express was inaugurated on July 26, 2026, restoring direct connectivity between the two cities after an interruption of around 11 years. The service operates daily through the Rohilkhand region. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)

Kasganj to Aishbagh timetable
2/5

Train number 15312 departs Kasganj at 4:20am and reaches Aishbagh at 1pm. The scheduled journey takes eight hours and 40 minutes and covers approximately 422km. The train operates on all seven days. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)

Aishbagh to Kasganj timetable
3/5

In the reverse direction, train number 15311 leaves Aishbagh at 2pm and reaches Kasganj at 10:40pm. This service also operates daily, with a scheduled journey time of eight hours and 40 minutes. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)

Major stations on the route
4/5

The service stops at Ujhani, Budaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani, Gola Gokarannath, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Sidhauli and Mohibullapur before reaching its destination. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)

LHB coaches and two seating classes
5/5

The train operates with an LHB rake and offers Second Seating and AC Chair Car accommodation. Passengers should confirm live timings, platforms and ticket availability through IRCTC or NTES before beginning their journey. (Credit: Instagram/rfsurajner)

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended