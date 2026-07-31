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Kashi Vishwanath, Triveni Sangam and Mahabodhi Temple in one trip: IRCTC’s new yatra explained

Kashi Vishwanath, Triveni Sangam and Mahabodhi Temple in one trip: IRCTC’s new yatra explained

IRCTC's Ganga Gaya Sangam Yatra covers Gaya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Lucknow and Naimisharanya in 8 days from Hyderabad — starting at ₹38,750 per person from September 2, 2026.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 5:26 PM IST
Seven Nights, Six Holy Cities, One Package
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IRCTC Tourism has unveiled the Ganga Gaya Sangam Yatra — a seven-night, eight-day pilgrimage package departing from Hyderabad on September 2, 2026, covering Gaya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Lucknow and Naimisharanya across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Day 1 — Gaya: Mahabodhi Temple And Buddhist Monasteries
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The journey begins with a flight from Hyderabad to Gaya via Kolkata. Travellers visit the iconic Mahabodhi Temple and nearby Buddhist monasteries before the first overnight stay — a serene introduction to one of Buddhism's holiest destinations.

Day 2 — Vishnu Padam Temple And The Road To Varanasi
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Day 2 covers Gaya's celebrated Hindu pilgrimage sites — the Vishnu Padam Temple and the Mangala Gauri Shaktipeeth — before a six-to-seven-hour road journey to Varanasi, where pilgrims will stay for three nights.

Days 3–5 — Kashi Vishwanath, Ganga Aarti And Sarnath
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Varanasi forms the heart of the itinerary — with visits to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, ancient ghats, the mesmerising Ganga Aarti and a dedicated day trip to Sarnath, where Lord Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon.

Prayagraj, Triveni Sangam And Ayodhya
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From Varanasi, the pilgrimage moves to Prayagraj — the Alopi Devi Temple and the sacred Triveni Sangam — before an overnight stay in Ayodhya, with a full day dedicated to exploring its important temple precincts.

Naimisharanya, Lucknow And The Journey Home
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While staying in Lucknow, travellers visit Naimisharanya — one of Hinduism's oldest pilgrimage centres — before returning to explore the historic Bara Imambara. An evening flight from Lucknow returns passengers to Hyderabad on the final day.

Pricing And What's Included
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The package is priced at ₹54,800 for single occupancy, ₹41,000 per person on twin sharing and ₹38,750 per person on triple sharing. Included: return flights, seven nights' accommodation, seven breakfasts, seven dinners, one lunch, AC transport, travel insurance and an IRCTC tour escort throughout. (AI generated representative image)

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