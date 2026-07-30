Kia Sorento is officially coming to India — the teaser just confirmed it

Kia India has released a teaser campaign featuring a scenic image of Sorrento, Italy — with the near-identical spelling to the Sorento SUV making it crystal clear that the Kia Sorento is officially coming to India in 2026.
The Kia Sorento has already undergone several months of road testing within India — well before the official teaser was released — suggesting the company is in advanced stages of launch preparation and unofficial bookings have already begun.
Kia intends to position the Sorento above its existing Seltos and Carens models in India — targeting the premium three-row SUV segment and expected to compete directly with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian and MG Majestor.
The India-spec Kia Sorento will feature a hybrid engine option — aligning with earlier hints — and will be equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). A conventional petrol option may also be offered, while a diesel variant appears less likely.
The Sorento's hybrid positioning in India could appeal not just to premium SUV buyers but also to top-end customers of the Toyota Innova Hycross — suggesting Kia is targeting both the full-size SUV and the premium MPV segments simultaneously.