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Kia Sorento is officially coming to India — the teaser just confirmed it

Kia Sorento is officially coming to India — the teaser just confirmed it

Kia India teased the Sorento hybrid SUV via a clever Sorrento, Italy image. The three-row SUV with ADAS and hybrid powertrain will sit above the Seltos and Carens when it launches in 2026.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 6:03 PM IST
The Name Has Been Confirmed
1/5

Kia India has released a teaser campaign featuring a scenic image of Sorrento, Italy — with the near-identical spelling to the Sorento SUV making it crystal clear that the Kia Sorento is officially coming to India in 2026.

Months Of Road Testing Already Done
2/5

The Kia Sorento has already undergone several months of road testing within India — well before the official teaser was released — suggesting the company is in advanced stages of launch preparation and unofficial bookings have already begun.

Premium Positioning — Above Seltos And Carens
3/5

Kia intends to position the Sorento above its existing Seltos and Carens models in India — targeting the premium three-row SUV segment and expected to compete directly with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian and MG Majestor.

Hybrid Engine And ADAS Confirmed
4/5

The India-spec Kia Sorento will feature a hybrid engine option — aligning with earlier hints — and will be equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). A conventional petrol option may also be offered, while a diesel variant appears less likely.

Could Appeal To Innova Hycross Buyers Too
5/5

The Sorento's hybrid positioning in India could appeal not just to premium SUV buyers but also to top-end customers of the Toyota Innova Hycross — suggesting Kia is targeting both the full-size SUV and the premium MPV segments simultaneously.

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