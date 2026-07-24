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Living in a rented apartment and buying an EV? Check these 7 charging problems

Living in a rented apartment and buying an EV? Check these 7 charging problems

Before buying an EV for a rented apartment, check parking rights, wiring capacity, society approval, electricity billing, charger removal and reliable public alternatives.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 4:38 PM IST
Start With Parking
1/6

A charger is useful only when you have reliable access to the same parking space. Confirm whether the bay belongs to your flat, is assigned temporarily or changes regularly—and get the arrangement recorded in writing.

Ask Before Installing
2/6

Speak to the landlord, resident welfare association and facility manager before drilling walls or laying cables. Approval rules differ by building and state, while common-area wiring may require formal permission and supervision.

Check Electrical Capacity
3/6

An electrician should inspect the sanctioned load, distribution board, cable route and earthing before installation. A charger must match the vehicle, building supply and recognised safety standards—not a makeshift extension cord.

Who Pays Electricity?
4/6

Clarify whether charging will use your home meter, a dedicated sub-meter or the society’s common connection. Tariffs vary by state, while charging cost broadly depends on battery capacity and the applicable electricity rate.

Plan The Cable Route
5/6

Long loose cables across passages create trip, damage and water-exposure risks. The route should be protected, properly enclosed and positioned so it does not obstruct pedestrians, neighbouring vehicles or emergency access.

Prepare To Move
6/6

Because the home is rented, ask whether the charger can be removed and reinstalled elsewhere without affecting its warranty. Also decide who will pay to restore the wall, wiring and parking area when the tenancy ends.

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