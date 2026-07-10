Looking for a safe hatchback? 4 crash-test results Indian buyers should see

There is no honest one-to-six safety ranking when cars were tested under different NCAP protocols and in different years. The better question is: what did official crash tests find, and does the result apply to your exact variant?
Bharat NCAP lists the Tata Altroz at 29.65 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 44.90 out of 49 for child protection for its September 2025-onward rating. The result applies to listed variants.
The six-airbag Baleno's Bharat NCAP result scored 26.52 out of 32 for adult and 34.81 out of 49 for child protection. Bharat NCAP says the rating applies to listed variants, making an exact variant check essential.
In a 2020 Global NCAP test, the Tata Tigor/Tiago achieved four stars for adult and three for child protection. The entry-level version was assessed, but its structure and footwell were rated unstable.
Global NCAP said the six-airbag Maruti Suzuki Celerio improved to three stars for adult protection in December 2025. It also flagged an unstable bodyshell and footwell and concerns in child-impact performance.
A Bharat NCAP 2025 result should not be casually ranked against a Global NCAP 2020 score. Global NCAP's protocols have evolved to assess more areas, so star ratings need the test year and protocol attached.