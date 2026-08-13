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Mahindra Global Pik Up debuts on August 14: What the official teaser confirms and what remains unannounced

Mahindra Global Pik Up debuts on August 14: What the official teaser confirms and what remains unannounced

Mahindra will reveal the production-spec Global Pik Up on August 14. Its teaser confirms a double-cab body and redesigned cabin, but India availability, engines and pricing remain unannounced.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 6:21 PM IST
Global debut scheduled for August 14
1/5

Mahindra has released a teaser for the production-spec Global Pik Up ahead of its August 14 global debut. This is not yet a confirmed commercial launch in India, and Mahindra has not announced Indian prices or a booking schedule.

Double-cab body shown in the teaser
2/5

The teaser reveals a double-cab pickup with a dedicated cargo bed and a body longer than the Scorpio-N. Visible details include angular LED daytime-running lights, slim headlamps, vertically arranged fog lamps and prominent Mahindra lettering on the tailgate.

A completely redesigned dashboard
3/5

The cabin shown in the teaser receives a vertically oriented touchscreen, fully digital instrument display and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The console also contains an automatic gear selector, rotary controller and physical switches.

Engines remain expected, not confirmed
4/5

The Global Pik Up is widely expected to use derivatives of the Scorpio-N’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The Scorpio-N produces up to 200 PS and 175 PS respectively, but Mahindra has not confirmed the pickup’s final outputs or gearbox choices.

India price and availability remain unknown
5/5

The Rs 15 lakh-to-Rs 25 lakh price range in the original draft is speculative. Mahindra has also not confirmed Indian variants, safety equipment or a sales date. Those details should be added only after the August 14 presentation.

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