Mahindra Global Pik Up debuts on August 14: What the official teaser confirms and what remains unannounced

Mahindra has released a teaser for the production-spec Global Pik Up ahead of its August 14 global debut. This is not yet a confirmed commercial launch in India, and Mahindra has not announced Indian prices or a booking schedule.
The teaser reveals a double-cab pickup with a dedicated cargo bed and a body longer than the Scorpio-N. Visible details include angular LED daytime-running lights, slim headlamps, vertically arranged fog lamps and prominent Mahindra lettering on the tailgate.
The cabin shown in the teaser receives a vertically oriented touchscreen, fully digital instrument display and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The console also contains an automatic gear selector, rotary controller and physical switches.
The Global Pik Up is widely expected to use derivatives of the Scorpio-N’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The Scorpio-N produces up to 200 PS and 175 PS respectively, but Mahindra has not confirmed the pickup’s final outputs or gearbox choices.
The Rs 15 lakh-to-Rs 25 lakh price range in the original draft is speculative. Mahindra has also not confirmed Indian variants, safety equipment or a sales date. Those details should be added only after the August 14 presentation.