Mahindra Vision S launch expected soon — here's everything spotted on the Vision S so far

The Mahindra Vision S concept was first showcased at the brand's Freedom NU event in August 2025. Multiple prototype sightings on Indian roads since then have gradually revealed what the 'Baby Scorpio' will look and feel like when it finally launches.
Recent spy shots captured the Vision S interior for the first time. The high-set dashboard features a squared touchscreen — expected to be 12.3 inches — with vertical AC vents. The test mule used a BE 6 steering wheel, suggesting this prototype may be the EV version of the SUV.
The Vision S interior shows strong similarities to the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio N — with comparable dashboard layouts, climate control placement and overall design language. Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, seat ventilation and hill descent control.
The exterior follows a boxy silhouette with an upright front fascia, flat bonnet and round LED headlights with circular DRLs similar to the Thar Roxx. A radar module on the lower grille suggests ADAS functionality. Polygonal wheel flares, flush door handles and large alloy wheels complete the look.
Full powertrain details have not been confirmed, but the Vision S is expected to offer a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Transmission options may include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT or AMT — with an EV version also reportedly in development.