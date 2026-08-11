Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 million superyacht has a helipad, cinema and pool — and it just made headlines in Alaska

Launchpad is a 118-metre, or approximately 387-foot, superyacht built by Dutch shipyard Feadship and delivered in 2024. Its exterior was designed by Espen Øino International, while Zuretti handled the interior. The vessel has a dark-blue hull and white superstructure. Its widely reported $300 million value is an estimate, not a publicly confirmed purchase price. (Credit: Feadship)
The yacht can accommodate as many as 26 guests across 13 staterooms and carry 49 crew members. Public yacht databases list a top speed of approximately 24 knots and a range of around 6,000 nautical miles. Earlier claims of a range of only “over 3,000 nautical miles” significantly understated the available estimate. (Credit: Feadship)
Reported amenities include a swimming pool, helipad, cinema, gym, spa, beauty salon, beach club and observation lounge. Some reports also list a deck jacuzzi and helicopter hangar. Because the yacht’s complete interior has not been publicly documented by its owner, amenity descriptions are based on specialist yacht databases and industry reporting. (Credit: Feadship)
On August 3, 2026, a 21-foot skiff ran out of fuel between Petersburg and Juneau in southeast Alaska. The occupants contacted the Coast Guard, which determined within approximately 30 minutes that the boat was not in distress. It then issued a marine-assistance broadcast to vessels in the area. This was not classified as a formal distress call.
Launchpad was reportedly closer to the stranded skiff but did not respond to the assistance broadcast. The UnCruise Adventures vessel Wilderness Legacy travelled to the location, assisted the passengers and helped get the skiff to safety. Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan and their family were not aboard Launchpad at the time.
Spokesperson Brian Baker said Launchpad’s crew was operating on a different radio channel and did not initially hear the Coast Guard broadcast. By the time the crew reviewed the contact, Wilderness Legacy was already providing assistance. The spokesperson said the team was grateful everyone was safe. No evidence has established that the yacht deliberately refused an emergency rescue request.