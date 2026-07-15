Maruti Brezza facelift bookings open now at ₹11,000 — new turbo engine expected on July 23

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the 2026 Brezza facelift for a token amount of ₹11,000 through its official website and Arena dealerships. Prices will be officially announced on July 23, 2026.
The teaser reveals a familiar silhouette with cosmetic updates. The facelift is expected to feature revised front and rear styling, a new set of alloy wheels and subtle design changes that freshen up the overall look without straying far from the current model.
The interior is also likely to receive a mild makeover — with a new interior theme, an updated infotainment system with a refreshed user interface, a fully digital instrument cluster and additional convenience features to keep the cabin competitive.
The most significant update is expected under the bonnet. The 2026 Brezza is likely to debut Maruti Suzuki's 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission — potentially making it more competitively priced and more powerful.
Once launched, the refreshed Brezza will take on the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros — making this facelift one of the most important Maruti launches in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.