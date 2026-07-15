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Maruti Brezza facelift bookings open now at ₹11,000 — new turbo engine expected on July 23

Maruti Brezza facelift bookings open now at ₹11,000 — new turbo engine expected on July 23

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift bookings are open at ₹11,000 with prices announced July 23. Expect a new turbo engine, refreshed design, digital cluster and updated infotainment system.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 2:14 PM IST
Book It Before The Launch
1/5

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the 2026 Brezza facelift for a token amount of ₹11,000 through its official website and Arena dealerships. Prices will be officially announced on July 23, 2026.

Familiar Design, Fresh Updates
2/5

The teaser reveals a familiar silhouette with cosmetic updates. The facelift is expected to feature revised front and rear styling, a new set of alloy wheels and subtle design changes that freshen up the overall look without straying far from the current model.

A Refreshed Cabin Inside
3/5

The interior is also likely to receive a mild makeover — with a new interior theme, an updated infotainment system with a refreshed user interface, a fully digital instrument cluster and additional convenience features to keep the cabin competitive.

The Big Change — New Turbo Engine
4/5

The most significant update is expected under the bonnet. The 2026 Brezza is likely to debut Maruti Suzuki's 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission — potentially making it more competitively priced and more powerful.

A Strong Rival Lineup Awaits
5/5

Once launched, the refreshed Brezza will take on the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros — making this facelift one of the most important Maruti launches in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

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