Maruti XL6 facelift 2026: Everything the Suzuki XL7 reveal has just confirmed

The refreshed Suzuki XL7, officially revealed at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, offers a clear glimpse of what could arrive with the Maruti XL6 facelift in India — since both SUVs share the same underlying platform and architecture.
The updated XL7 features a taller grille, revised front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheel designs — exterior styling changes that contribute meaningfully to a refreshed look while keeping the familiar six-seat family SUV proportions intact.
Inside, the XL7 facelift gets a larger touchscreen alongside additional convenience features — including cruise control, a feature now confirmed for the Indonesian version that allows drivers to maintain a set speed without continuous accelerator input.
The Suzuki XL7 and Maruti XL6 are built on the same underlying platform. This shared architecture means design and feature changes in one model are technically compatible with the other — and this compatibility has historically allowed XL7 updates to be incorporated into the XL6.
The facelift continues with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with manual or automatic gearbox options. For the India market, a CNG variant is also expected to be offered — a critical addition given the strong demand for factory-fitted CNG options in the six-seater segment.