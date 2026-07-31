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Maruti XL6 facelift 2026: Everything the Suzuki XL7 reveal has just confirmed

Maruti XL6 facelift 2026: Everything the Suzuki XL7 reveal has just confirmed

The 2026 Suzuki XL7 facelift in Indonesia previews what Maruti's XL6 facelift could look like — taller grille, larger screen, cruise control and the same 1.5-litre engine with a CNG option.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 9:34 AM IST
A Preview From Indonesia
1/5

The refreshed Suzuki XL7, officially revealed at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, offers a clear glimpse of what could arrive with the Maruti XL6 facelift in India — since both SUVs share the same underlying platform and architecture.

Taller Grille And Revised Bumpers
2/5

The updated XL7 features a taller grille, revised front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheel designs — exterior styling changes that contribute meaningfully to a refreshed look while keeping the familiar six-seat family SUV proportions intact.

Larger Touchscreen And New Convenience Features
3/5

Inside, the XL7 facelift gets a larger touchscreen alongside additional convenience features — including cruise control, a feature now confirmed for the Indonesian version that allows drivers to maintain a set speed without continuous accelerator input.

Same Platform, Shared Architecture
4/5

The Suzuki XL7 and Maruti XL6 are built on the same underlying platform. This shared architecture means design and feature changes in one model are technically compatible with the other — and this compatibility has historically allowed XL7 updates to be incorporated into the XL6.

1.5-Litre Engine Continues — CNG Expected For India
5/5

The facelift continues with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with manual or automatic gearbox options. For the India market, a CNG variant is also expected to be offered — a critical addition given the strong demand for factory-fitted CNG options in the six-seater segment.

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