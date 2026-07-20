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Messi in tears after World Cup final loss: Will he come back for 2030? Here's what we know

Messi in tears after World Cup final loss: Will he come back for 2030? Here's what we know

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 AET in the 2026 World Cup final as Messi cried at full-time. He finished with 8 goals and 4 assists but has not ruled out the 2030 World Cup. Here's everything.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 5:09 PM IST
The Final Heartbreak
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Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion as Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the final at MetLife Stadium — the 39-year-old visibly in tears as he collected his runners-up medal in what may have been his last World Cup match.

What Happened In The Final
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Spain claimed their second World Cup title with a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina. Neither side scored in 90 minutes. Argentina were also reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández's second yellow card before Ferran Torres headed home in the 106th minute.

Martínez's Record 11 Saves — Not Enough
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Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez delivered a heroic performance with a record 11 saves — including keeping out a Nico Williams goal controversially ruled offside in extra time. Despite his heroics, a substitute Williams assist and Torres' finish proved decisive.

Messi Finished With 8 Goals And 4 Assists
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Despite the final heartbreak, Messi's 2026 World Cup was extraordinary — 8 goals and 4 assists, with all four assists coming in the knockout stages. He finished second in the Golden Boot race behind Kylian Mbappé, who won with 10 goals.

The 2026 World Cup Awards
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Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé — France (10 goals). Golden Glove: Unai Simón — Spain. Golden Ball: Rodri — Spain. Young Player of the Tournament: Pau Cubarsí — Spain. Messi was notably absent from the major individual awards for the first time in his World Cup career.

Will He Play In 2030? Nobody Knows Yet
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Messi has not announced his retirement from international football and has not ruled out the 2030 FIFA World Cup. When asked, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said: "I don't know. What do I know? I have no idea. He never stops surprising."

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