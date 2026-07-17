Messi is richer than Beckham — but the full story behind their fortunes is more interesting

Lionel Messi has spent two decades breaking records on the pitch while building a billion-dollar fortune. David Beckham, meanwhile, has built his wealth primarily through business ventures and sports ownership after retiring from football.
According to Forbes' 2026 Billionaire Report, Messi's estimated net worth reached $1.1 billion — making him one of the few athletes to enter the billionaire club during their playing career. Forbes also estimates his total career earnings on and off the field at approximately $1.8 billion before taxes and agent fees.
Forbes estimated Messi's 2026 earnings at around $140 million — split between football income at Inter Miami and commercial deals, including his long-standing Adidas partnership. As England face Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, the 39-year-old remains one of football's biggest global stars.
Forbes described Beckham as having built a $1 billion business empire after retirement in May 2026, driven by investments, brand partnerships and his growing presence in the US sports market — particularly through his stake in Inter Miami, the MLS club he helped launch.
The Sunday Times Rich List reported that David and Victoria Beckham's combined fortune reached £1.185 billion ($1.58 billion) in 2026. This figure represents the couple's combined wealth rather than David Beckham's personal net worth alone — an important distinction when comparing the two icons.
Inter Miami's value and global profile rose sharply after Messi joined in 2023 — directly benefiting Beckham as one of the club's owners. Forbes valued the club among the world's most valuable football teams in 2026, linking the financial stories of both icons in an unexpected way.
Based on Forbes' 2026 individual wealth estimates, Lionel Messi is richer than David Beckham. Forbes values Messi's personal net worth at $1.1 billion, while Beckham's billionaire status is generally linked to combined family assets and business holdings rather than personal fortune alone.