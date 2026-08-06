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Monthly salary mystery: The reason your bank balance keeps shrinking

Monthly salary mystery: The reason your bank balance keeps shrinking

Small spending habits, missed savings opportunities and hidden expenses can quietly drain your monthly income. Learn simple money-saving tricks to build savings and reduce financial stress.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026, 7:00 AM IST
Money Leak
1/7

Money Leak

Small daily habits often drain more money than big purchases. From unused subscriptions to impulse shopping, hidden expenses quietly eat into monthly savings. Identifying these financial leaks can be the first step towards creating extra room in your budget without making drastic lifestyle changes.

Ten Percent
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Ten Percent

Financial experts often recommend saving around 10% of monthly income, but starting small can also build the habit. Even saving 1–5% initially through automatic transfers can create a safety net over time and make saving feel less like a burden.

Cash Reality
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Cash Reality

Using cards for every purchase can make spending feel invisible, allowing small expenses to pile up. Switching to cash for daily purchases creates a physical connection with money and often makes people think twice before spending on things they do not truly need.

Emergency Shield
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Emergency Shield

An emergency fund acts like a financial safety net when unexpected expenses arrive. Whether it is a medical bill, urgent repair or sudden income disruption, having savings set aside can prevent people from depending on loans or credit cards during difficult moments.

Skill Income
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Skill Income

A regular salary does not have to be the only source of money. Creative and professional skills like writing, music, designing or teaching can become additional income streams, helping people increase savings while turning their talents into financial opportunities.

Shopping Trap
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Shopping Trap

A simple shopping list can protect your wallet from unnecessary purchases. Planning before entering a supermarket helps avoid emotional buying, while reviewing past purchases can reveal expensive mistakes and prevent repeating spending habits that provide little value.

Credit Danger
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Credit Danger

Credit cards can offer convenience but also create a spending trap when used without discipline. Limiting their use to emergencies, using discounts wisely and choosing public transport over expensive alternatives can significantly reduce monthly financial pressure.

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