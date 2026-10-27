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Motorola Edge 70 Neo leak points to a 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz display: What to expect before its India launch

Motorola Edge 70 Neo leak points to a 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz display: What to expect before its India launch

Motorola Edge 70 Neo leaks point to a 7000mAh battery, 144Hz screen and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Explore the reported features while the exact India launch date and price remain unannounced.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026, 4:42 PM IST
Fresh leaks put the phone in focus
1/5

Motorola’s Edge 70 Neo appeared in Google Trends India’s October 27 snapshot as fresh specification leaks circulated. An India launch has been signalled, but the company has yet to announce the exact release date or price.

A 7,000mAh battery is tipped
2/5

The battery is a highlight of the leak: a reported 7,000mAh pack paired with 45W wired charging. Those are the expected specifications; how long the phone lasts between charges will become clearer once the final device can be tested.

A large screen with a 144Hz refresh rate
3/5

The reported display is a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset is also listed, giving an early look at the hardware Motorola could bring to the model.

A 50MP main camera leads the setup
4/5

The leaked rear setup combines a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with a 2MP macro camera, while a 32MP front camera is tipped for selfies. No dedicated telephoto lens appears in the reported camera list.

Four colour options are reported
5/5

Gray Lilac, Mountain View, Milky Blue and Sage are the four colours named in the leak. Motorola’s final India announcement should clarify which colours and configurations buyers can order, along with the prices for each version.

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