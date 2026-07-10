Mukesh Ambani Neighbors : See Who Shares Mumbai’s Most Exclusive Zip Code

Billionaire Belt
Altamount Road in Mumbai is home to some of India’s wealthiest, including Mukesh Ambani. The street’s skyline of luxury homes and high-rise apartments reflects the country’s elite and their private lifestyles.
Chandrasekaran Corner
N. Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons’ chairman, resides in a duplex near Jaslok Hospital. The first non-Parsi, non-Tata-family head of the conglomerate, he exemplifies a rare shift in century-old Indian business dynasties.
Oswal Opulence
Motilal Oswal bought two luxury apartments in 33 South in 2020. Starting from modest beginnings, the financier now commands spaces worth ₹1.48 lakh per sq. ft., symbolizing a journey from commoner to Mumbai skyline landmark.
Singhania Suite
Gautam Singhania, Raymond Group chairman, lives at JK House near Altamount Road’s Billionaires’ Row. The industrialist blends corporate dominance with luxury living, emphasizing both wealth and strategic location.
Jain Jewel
Prashant Jain, ex-JSW Energy MD & CEO, purchased a ₹45 crore duplex near Antilia. The property signals not just luxury, but also the magnetic pull of Ambani’s neighborhood for India’s top business elites.
Elite Ecosystem
From Ambani’s Antilia to the surrounding high-rises, this corridor is a cluster of industrial powerhouses. Each residence tells a story of ambition, corporate influence, and Mumbai’s growing wealth concentration.