Mumbai–Pune in 48 minutes, Chennai–Bengaluru in 73: India’s 7 new proposed bullet train corridors explained

India's first bullet train hasn't even opened yet — and the country is already planning seven more corridors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced approximately 4,000 km of new high-speed rail in the Union Budget 2026-27. The Centre is now preparing one standard design for all seven routes to build faster, cheaper and better.
The seven proposed bullet train corridors are: Mumbai–Pune · Pune–Hyderabad · Hyderabad–Bengaluru · Hyderabad–Chennai · Chennai–Bengaluru · Delhi–Varanasi · Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri. Together they span approximately 4,000 km, connecting India's biggest economic corridors from the northwest to the northeast.
The travel time revolution these corridors promise: Mumbai–Pune → 48 minutes · Pune–Hyderabad → 1 hour 55 minutes · Hyderabad–Bengaluru → ~2 hours · Chennai–Bengaluru → 1 hour 13 minutes · Hyderabad–Chennai → 2 hours 55 minutes · Delhi–Varanasi → 3 hours 50 minutes · Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri → 2 hours 55 minutes.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha that NHSRCL is preparing a standardised design library covering viaducts, bridges, tunnels and stations — based on lessons from the Mumbai–Ahmedabad project. Proven modular designs eliminate the need to redesign infrastructure for every new corridor, resulting in faster execution, lower costs, consistent quality and simpler maintenance.
NHSRCL is developing the design library under the Bharat High Speed Rail Programme with IITs as technical partners. The corporation is building a train control system capable of 350 kmph — designed specifically for India's environmental and operational conditions. Instead of importing foreign standards, India will establish its own indigenous high-speed rail specifications for the first time.
Every future corridor is being designed from lessons learned on the 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor — India's first bullet train project. The first 47-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora opens August 15, 2027. The Thane–Ahmedabad section follows in 2028. The full Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor will be complete by 2029, operating at 320 kmph and covering the distance in just over 2 hours.
Detailed Project Reports for four of the seven corridors have already been sanctioned. Surveys are underway for the remaining three. Final approval for each will depend on DPR findings, techno-economic feasibility and financing. The J-Slab ballastless track technology used in Japan's Shinkansen will be replicated across all corridors — a first for India at scale.