Needle Artistry Meets Space: Raman, Sarabhai, Kalam Fly on Vikram-1

Cosmic Art
Micro sculptures of C V Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, and APJ Abdul Kalam are flying into orbit, measuring less than a millimeter, crafted meticulously inside the eye of a needle, blending art with space science.
Stellar Materials
These tiny masterpieces are made from stainless steel, 24K gold, pure silver, ceramic powder, and carbon fiber particles, ensuring they survive the harsh conditions of space during the Vikram-1 maiden flight.
Needle Precision
Ajay Kumar Mattewada spent nearly 140 hours sculpting each micro artwork with extreme precision. Every detail had to fit inside a sewing needle’s eye while retaining the likeness of legendary scientists.
Rocket Ready
The sculptures were mounted inside an 18-karat gold miniature rocket model and underwent rigorous vibration, thermal, and environmental testing to ensure they could survive the space launch.
Space Tribute
The micro artwork honors India’s scientific pioneers and represents a unique intersection of micro art and aerospace technology, highlighting the country’s growing role in private space exploration.
Historical Flight
These tiny creations will travel on Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, marking the first time micro art of this scale joins a commercial space mission.
Artist Pride
Mattewada expressed immense joy and gratitude, calling it the highest honor of his 40-year career. The project cements his legacy as the artist whose work literally entered the cosmos.