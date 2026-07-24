New Audi Q3 India launch 2026: 12.8-inch screen, 12-speaker Sonos, 265 PS petrol engine and PHEV option — full preview

A prototype of the 2026 Audi Q3 has been spotted undisguised on Indian roads — signalling an imminent launch. The third-generation Q3 was launched globally in mid-2025, replacing the second-gen model. India will get it in 2026, and the spy shots reveal the complete new design without camouflage.
The new Q3 has a completely redesigned front: sleeker eyebrow-style LED DRLs, dual LED projector headlamps, a blacked-out hexagonal grille with an illuminated Audi four-ring logo, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear now features split LED taillights and a full-width connected light bar.
Inside, a driver-focused cockpit features wraparound screens: 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and 11.9-inch fully digital driver display. It also gets a 12-speaker Sonos audio system (a premium brand collaboration), 15W wireless charging, electric tailgate and Level 2 ADAS.
Globally, the 2026 Q3 offers: a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol, a 2.0L turbo petrol (up to 265 PS), a plug-in hybrid, and a 2.0L diesel (up to 150 PS). Quattro AWD is available. India is expected to get the 2.0L petrol and possibly the PHEV — the diesel is less likely given India's urban focus.
The 2026 Audi Q3 will rival the BMW X1 (Rs 48–54 lakh), Volvo XC40 (Rs 47–55 lakh), and Mercedes-Benz GLA (Rs 55–65 lakh) in India. The current-gen Q3 is priced from Rs 48 lakh. The new model is expected to start around Rs 50 lakh with a significantly upgraded interior and feature set.
The undisguised India spy shot confirms Audi India is in the final stages of homologation testing. An India launch is expected in the second half of 2026 — possibly at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 if it misses the 2026 window. Audi India currently sells 10 models locally with the Q3 being one of its highest-volume cars.