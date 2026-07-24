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New Audi Q3 India launch 2026: 12.8-inch screen, 12-speaker Sonos, 265 PS petrol engine and PHEV option — full preview

New Audi Q3 India launch 2026: 12.8-inch screen, 12-speaker Sonos, 265 PS petrol engine and PHEV option — full preview

2026 Audi Q3 spotted undisguised in India — new illuminated Audi logo, 20-inch alloys, 12.8-inch screen, 12-speaker Sonos audio, PHEV option, and Quattro AWD. India launch expected 2026.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 9:20 AM IST
India. Undisguised. Coming.
1/6

A prototype of the 2026 Audi Q3 has been spotted undisguised on Indian roads — signalling an imminent launch. The third-generation Q3 was launched globally in mid-2025, replacing the second-gen model. India will get it in 2026, and the spy shots reveal the complete new design without camouflage.

Illuminated logo is new
2/6

The new Q3 has a completely redesigned front: sleeker eyebrow-style LED DRLs, dual LED projector headlamps, a blacked-out hexagonal grille with an illuminated Audi four-ring logo, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear now features split LED taillights and a full-width connected light bar.

Wraparound screens inside
3/6

Inside, a driver-focused cockpit features wraparound screens: 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and 11.9-inch fully digital driver display. It also gets a 12-speaker Sonos audio system (a premium brand collaboration), 15W wireless charging, electric tailgate and Level 2 ADAS.

From mild hybrid to PHEV
4/6

Globally, the 2026 Q3 offers: a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol, a 2.0L turbo petrol (up to 265 PS), a plug-in hybrid, and a 2.0L diesel (up to 150 PS). Quattro AWD is available. India is expected to get the 2.0L petrol and possibly the PHEV — the diesel is less likely given India's urban focus.

BMW X1 just got nervous
5/6

The 2026 Audi Q3 will rival the BMW X1 (Rs 48–54 lakh), Volvo XC40 (Rs 47–55 lakh), and Mercedes-Benz GLA (Rs 55–65 lakh) in India. The current-gen Q3 is priced from Rs 48 lakh. The new model is expected to start around Rs 50 lakh with a significantly upgraded interior and feature set.

India. Soon. Watch.
6/6

The undisguised India spy shot confirms Audi India is in the final stages of homologation testing. An India launch is expected in the second half of 2026 — possibly at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 if it misses the 2026 window. Audi India currently sells 10 models locally with the Q3 being one of its highest-volume cars.

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