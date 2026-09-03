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New Hyundai SUV for India: confirmed October window, reported 1.5-litre petrol engine and possible CNG option

New Hyundai SUV for India: confirmed October window, reported 1.5-litre petrol engine and possible CNG option

Hyundai has confirmed an October midsize SUV, while reports connect it to the Bayon and suggest petrol and CNG power. Here is the confirmed–reported divide.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 4:34 PM IST
Hyundai has confirmed a new midsize SUV, but not the Bayon name
1/5

Hyundai Motor India chief executive Tarun Garg said the company’s new-model cycle would begin in October with a midsize SUV during the festive season. Hyundai has not publicly confirmed that vehicle’s production name, final launch date, price or specifications, so calling it the “Bayon” remains shorthand based on media reports.

Camouflaged test vehicles connect the project with the global Bayon
2/5

Test vehicles described as Bayon-based have been photographed on Indian roads. Autocar India reports that the India-specific SUV has a different upper body from the international Bayon and will sit below the Creta while measuring a little over four metres. Hyundai has not confirmed those dimensions or positioning.

A 1.5-litre petrol engine and CNG version are reported, not official
3/5

Autocar India’s sources say the SUV is expected to use the Creta’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and CVT choices, followed by a factory CNG version using an underbody tank. Hyundai has not released a powertrain sheet, so diesel, turbo-petrol and CNG claims should not be written as confirmed facts.

Spy images reveal lighting and cabin clues, not a final feature list
4/5

The latest test vehicle appears to have split headlights, full-width front and rear light signatures, roof rails and dual-tone alloy wheels. An interior sighting shows a twin-screen dashboard and Hyundai’s four-dot steering-wheel motif. Screen sizes, ADAS functions and trim availability remain unconfirmed.

October is the supported launch window—not “next month” without context
5/5

Hyundai’s own executive linked the new midsize SUV to October 2026 and the festive season. Reports had previously suggested September, showing why the date should be stated as a window until Hyundai issues a model-specific launch announcement. Pricing circulating online is also speculative.

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