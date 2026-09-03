New Hyundai SUV for India: confirmed October window, reported 1.5-litre petrol engine and possible CNG option

Hyundai Motor India chief executive Tarun Garg said the company’s new-model cycle would begin in October with a midsize SUV during the festive season. Hyundai has not publicly confirmed that vehicle’s production name, final launch date, price or specifications, so calling it the “Bayon” remains shorthand based on media reports.
Test vehicles described as Bayon-based have been photographed on Indian roads. Autocar India reports that the India-specific SUV has a different upper body from the international Bayon and will sit below the Creta while measuring a little over four metres. Hyundai has not confirmed those dimensions or positioning.
Autocar India’s sources say the SUV is expected to use the Creta’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and CVT choices, followed by a factory CNG version using an underbody tank. Hyundai has not released a powertrain sheet, so diesel, turbo-petrol and CNG claims should not be written as confirmed facts.
The latest test vehicle appears to have split headlights, full-width front and rear light signatures, roof rails and dual-tone alloy wheels. An interior sighting shows a twin-screen dashboard and Hyundai’s four-dot steering-wheel motif. Screen sizes, ADAS functions and trim availability remain unconfirmed.
Hyundai’s own executive linked the new midsize SUV to October 2026 and the festive season. Reports had previously suggested September, showing why the date should be stated as a window until Hyundai issues a model-specific launch announcement. Pricing circulating online is also speculative.