New Innova Hycross arrives on 25 November: What changes, and what may cost more

Toyota will launch the updated Innova Hycross in India on 25 November, Autocar India reported on 3 November. The changes cover the face, the cabin screens and possibly the hybrid engine's fuel compatibility. Prices will be announced at launch.
Autocar India expects a revised front with a new grille and sleeker headlamps, along with redesigned bumpers, new alloy wheels and revised tail-lamps. These are the changes buyers will notice first.
The touchscreen is expected to grow from 10.1 to 12.3 inches. Hybrid variants should also get a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. Autocar India says revised upholstery, updated software and new colours are also likely. These cabin upgrades match the updated model already on sale in Indonesia.
The 2.0-litre strong hybrid is expected to be modified to run on E30 or higher ethanol blends. If that happens, Autocar India says it could be India's first flex-fuel strong hybrid. Toyota has not confirmed this, so check the final specification sheet at launch.
Toyota sells the same MPV as the Kijang Innova Zenix in Indonesia. Its update kept the exterior unchanged and added the larger screen and in-car Wi-Fi. Petrol versions got a 7-inch driver's display. Engines stayed the same: a 174hp 2.0-litre petrol with CVT and a 186hp strong hybrid. India's version is expected to get the new face as well.
Autocar India's price page lists the current Hycross from ₹18.70 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol G seven-seater. The hybrid VX costs ₹26.76 lakh and the top hybrid ZX(O) ₹31.84 lakh. That is a gap of ₹13.14 lakh from base to top. Autocar India expects the facelift to cost ₹20 lakh to ₹35 lakh.
If you are close to buying the current model, ask the dealer about stock clearance offers and whether your booking will convert to the new version. After 25 November, compare the new price of your chosen variant with the old one. The hybrid's claimed 23.24 kmpl ARAI figure is the number to check on the new spec sheet.