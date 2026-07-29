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No designer, no drama: Saumya Tandon’s self-designed home leaves fans amazed

No designer, no drama: Saumya Tandon’s self-designed home leaves fans amazed

TV actress Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home reflects her personal style with vintage European interiors, pastel shades, classic furniture and artistic corners designed without a professional decorator.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 4:02 PM IST
Vintage Haven
1/5

Vintage Haven

Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home is not designed like a typical celebrity residence filled with flashy luxury. Instead, the actress has created a vintage European-inspired space where pastel shades, classic furniture and artistic details come together to create a warm, timeless atmosphere.

Personal Touch
2/5

Personal Touch

Behind the elegant interiors is Saumya’s own creative vision. The actress revealed that she designed her home herself without hiring a professional interior designer, turning every corner into a reflection of her personal taste, memories and love for classic aesthetics.

Royal Corners
3/5

Royal Corners

From vintage London clocks to beautiful ceiling lights and carefully placed paintings, Saumya’s home carries a royal old-world charm. The décor choices transform ordinary walls and spaces into statement areas that look straight out of a heritage-inspired luxury residence.

Artistic Lounge
4/5

Artistic Lounge

The living room stands out as the centrepiece of the house with French-style distressed furniture, a coffee-coloured sofa and a painting created by Saumya’s mother. The large window adds natural light, making the space feel open, peaceful and inviting.

Blue Bar
5/5

Blue Bar

A unique highlight of Saumya’s home is the wooden distressed wine bar in a soothing blue shade, designed by her husband. The personalised corner adds a modern twist to the vintage theme, showing how the couple blended functionality with artistic design.

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