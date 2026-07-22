No display, no distractions: Garmin launches a fitness band for the anti-smartwatch era

Invisible Tracker
The Cirqa Smart Band proves that fitness technology does not need a display to stay powerful. Hidden beneath its minimalist design is support for more than 80 workouts, blood oxygen monitoring, body battery tracking and health metrics designed for users who want data without digital overload.
Screenless Revolution
Garmin has entered the growing “quiet tech” movement with the Cirqa Smart Band, removing the biggest distraction of modern wearables — the constant screen. Instead of notifications flashing on your wrist, the band quietly tracks health data and sends insights directly to the Garmin Connect app.
Ten Day
Battery anxiety may become a thing of the past with Garmin’s new wearable. Without a power-hungry screen, the Cirqa Smart Band can last up to 10 days on a single charge, offering a simpler alternative for people tired of constantly charging smartwatches.
Silent Fitness
Unlike traditional smartwatches competing for attention with alerts and apps, Garmin’s screen-free approach focuses on distraction-free wellness. A single button controls features while the device works quietly in the background, tracking fitness goals without turning the wrist into another smartphone.
Wearable Detox
Garmin’s latest move reflects a growing shift toward simpler technology. As users rethink always-connected devices, screenless wearables like Cirqa are emerging as a middle ground — keeping health tracking benefits while reducing the pressure of constant notifications.