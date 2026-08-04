No leave, no problem: 6 places you can reach from Delhi on a Friday night and be back by Monday

Living in Delhi often means a packed schedule — but several destinations lie just a few hours away, making them ideal for weekend getaways without a single day of leave. Whether you seek hills, spirituality, wildlife or heritage, these six places deliver.
Known as the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie offers cool weather, scenic views and colonial charm. Stroll along Mall Road, visit Kempty Falls and enjoy panoramic Himalayan views — perfect for those looking to unwind in nature without travelling far from Delhi.
Rishikesh blends spirituality with adventure. Attend the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, practise yoga or try river rafting on the Ganges — an ideal destination for both peace seekers and thrill-seekers looking for a refreshing weekend escape.
The Pink City of Jaipur — 290 km from Delhi — offers Amber Fort, City Palace and vibrant markets for a quick cultural getaway. Agra, just 212 km away, is home to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh — one of the easiest and most rewarding day trips or overnights from Delhi.
At just 160 km, Vrindavan is Delhi's closest spiritual retreat — known for its temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, peaceful bhajans and cultural vibrancy. It is especially popular for short, soulful getaways that offer a complete contrast to city life.
India's oldest national park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. Jungle safaris, Bengal tiger sightings and nature walks make Jim Corbett National Park an excellent choice for a weekend filled with adventure and tranquillity — all within 240 km of Delhi.