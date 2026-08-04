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No leave, no problem: 6 places you can reach from Delhi on a Friday night and be back by Monday

No leave, no problem: 6 places you can reach from Delhi on a Friday night and be back by Monday

From Mussoorie's cool hills to Jim Corbett's jungle safaris and Vrindavan's temples, here are 6 weekend getaways from Delhi that need no leave — all within 300 km of the capital.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 6:08 PM IST
A Weekend Well Spent — No Leave Required
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Living in Delhi often means a packed schedule — but several destinations lie just a few hours away, making them ideal for weekend getaways without a single day of leave. Whether you seek hills, spirituality, wildlife or heritage, these six places deliver.

Mussoorie — 260 KM, Queen Of Hills
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Known as the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie offers cool weather, scenic views and colonial charm. Stroll along Mall Road, visit Kempty Falls and enjoy panoramic Himalayan views — perfect for those looking to unwind in nature without travelling far from Delhi.

Rishikesh — 240 KM, Spirituality And Adventure
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Rishikesh blends spirituality with adventure. Attend the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, practise yoga or try river rafting on the Ganges — an ideal destination for both peace seekers and thrill-seekers looking for a refreshing weekend escape.

Jaipur And Agra — History In Under 300 KM
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The Pink City of Jaipur — 290 km from Delhi — offers Amber Fort, City Palace and vibrant markets for a quick cultural getaway. Agra, just 212 km away, is home to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh — one of the easiest and most rewarding day trips or overnights from Delhi.

Vrindavan — 160 KM, The Closest Soulful Escape
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At just 160 km, Vrindavan is Delhi's closest spiritual retreat — known for its temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, peaceful bhajans and cultural vibrancy. It is especially popular for short, soulful getaways that offer a complete contrast to city life.

Jim Corbett — 240 KM, Tigers And Jungle Safaris
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India's oldest national park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. Jungle safaris, Bengal tiger sightings and nature walks make Jim Corbett National Park an excellent choice for a weekend filled with adventure and tranquillity — all within 240 km of Delhi.

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