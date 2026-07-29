Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
No more Kumbh traffic woes! Prayagraj's new 9.8-km Ganga bridge is opening in November — and it could change the city forever

No more Kumbh traffic woes! Prayagraj's new 9.8-km Ganga bridge is opening in November — and it could change the city forever

Prayagraj's new ₹1,947-crore, 9.8-km, six-lane Ganga bridge — UP's longest cantilever structure — is 94% complete and set to open for vehicular traffic in November 2026.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 5:13 PM IST
UP's Longest Cantilever Bridge Is Almost Ready
1/6

Vehicles are expected to begin using Prayagraj's new six-lane bridge over the Ganga from the second week of November — built at a cost of over ₹1,947 crore and set to become Uttar Pradesh's longest bridge constructed using cantilever hanging bridge technology. (Credit: SPS Construction)

94% Complete, On Schedule
2/6

According to NHAI, nearly 94% of the construction work on the 9.8-km bridge connecting Stanley Road and Malak Harhar has been completed. The remaining work includes construction of the toll plaza cross barrier and laying of the bituminous surface — with the project progressing on schedule.

Trial Runs In October, Opening In November
3/6

NHAI project manager Vaibhav Varshney confirmed: "Construction is expected to be completed by end of September. Trial runs are likely in October, after which the bridge is expected to be handed over by October 31. If the timeline is adhered to, it will open for vehicular traffic in November."

98 Pillars, 71 In The River
4/6

The structure has 98 pillars — including 71 constructed within the Ganga — and five spans designed to distribute load efficiently. While the bridge itself is 9.80 km long, the total project length from Mumford Ganj to Malak Harhar including approach roads is approximately 12 km.

Floods Won't Delay It This Year
5/6

Officials confirmed floodwaters are unlikely to disrupt remaining work. Representatives of Singla Construction Company stated all riverbed-related work has been completed and only superstructure work remains — which is above the river level and therefore unaffected by seasonal flooding.

A Game-Changer For Kumbh Crowd Management
6/6

The bridge is expected to ease persistent traffic congestion on the existing Ganga bridge and significantly enhance crowd management during major religious gatherings — including the Kumbh, Mahakumbh and Magh Mela events that draw millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj annually.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended