Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
No more toll booths between Gurugram and Jaipur from August 1 — here’s how the new system works

No more toll booths between Gurugram and Jaipur from August 1 — here’s how the new system works

From August 1, the entire Gurugram-Jaipur corridor on NH-48 goes barrier-free with MLFF toll system. No stopping at booths — but keep your FASTag balance topped up to avoid penalties.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 4:26 PM IST
No More Stopping At Toll Plazas
1/6

Commuters on the Gurugram-Jaipur corridor of National Highway 48 (NH-48) will no longer need to stop at toll plazas from August 1 — as the entire 270-kilometre stretch transitions to a barrier-free Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system.

The Final Piece — Shahjahanpur Goes Live August 1
2/6

The MLFF system at the Shahjahanpur toll plaza in Rajasthan is expected to go live on August 1 — completing the rollout across the corridor. The Daulatpura and Manoharpura plazas on NH-48 had already been upgraded, making Shahjahanpur the final plaza to join the network. (AI generated representative image)

How The MLFF System Works
3/6

MLFF uses high-performance RFID readers alongside Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect a vehicle's FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number. The toll amount is then automatically deducted from the linked FASTag account as the vehicle passes beneath the toll gantry — at full speed.  (AI generated representative image)

Keep Your FASTag Balance Topped Up
4/6

NHAI has advised motorists to ensure FASTag accounts have sufficient balance before travelling. If a vehicle has an insufficient, invalid or non-functional FASTag, the system issues an Electronic Notice for non-payment. Outstanding amounts must be cleared within 72 hours — or a penalty of double the applicable toll fee applies.  (AI generated representative image)

Five MLFF Plazas Active Across India
5/6

The MLFF system is currently operational at five locations: Choryasi on NH-48 in Gujarat, Mundka on UER-II in Delhi, Gharaunda on NH-44 in Haryana, Manoharpura and Daulatpura both on NH-48 in Rajasthan — with contracts awarded for 12 more and tenders for 104 additional plazas underway.  (AI generated representative image)

Nationwide Rollout By March 2029
6/6

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, the government aims to implement the MLFF tolling system on all four-lane and wider national highways and expressways by March 2029 — a nationwide rollout expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve highway travel for millions of motorists.  (AI generated representative image)

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended