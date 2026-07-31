No more toll booths between Gurugram and Jaipur from August 1 — here’s how the new system works

Commuters on the Gurugram-Jaipur corridor of National Highway 48 (NH-48) will no longer need to stop at toll plazas from August 1 — as the entire 270-kilometre stretch transitions to a barrier-free Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system.
The MLFF system at the Shahjahanpur toll plaza in Rajasthan is expected to go live on August 1 — completing the rollout across the corridor. The Daulatpura and Manoharpura plazas on NH-48 had already been upgraded, making Shahjahanpur the final plaza to join the network. (AI generated representative image)
MLFF uses high-performance RFID readers alongside Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect a vehicle's FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number. The toll amount is then automatically deducted from the linked FASTag account as the vehicle passes beneath the toll gantry — at full speed. (AI generated representative image)
NHAI has advised motorists to ensure FASTag accounts have sufficient balance before travelling. If a vehicle has an insufficient, invalid or non-functional FASTag, the system issues an Electronic Notice for non-payment. Outstanding amounts must be cleared within 72 hours — or a penalty of double the applicable toll fee applies. (AI generated representative image)
The MLFF system is currently operational at five locations: Choryasi on NH-48 in Gujarat, Mundka on UER-II in Delhi, Gharaunda on NH-44 in Haryana, Manoharpura and Daulatpura both on NH-48 in Rajasthan — with contracts awarded for 12 more and tenders for 104 additional plazas underway. (AI generated representative image)
According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, the government aims to implement the MLFF tolling system on all four-lane and wider national highways and expressways by March 2029 — a nationwide rollout expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve highway travel for millions of motorists. (AI generated representative image)