Noida Airport just got closer for millions — the Yamuna-EPE interchange opens in October

A cloverleaf interchange connecting the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and the Yamuna Expressway — located near Jaganpur-Afzalpur village — is expected to open around October 15, significantly improving access to the Noida International Airport from multiple northern cities.
At present, there is no direct connection between the EPE and the Yamuna Expressway. Commuters must take a detour through Pari Chowk and Kasna — adding unnecessary distance and time to their journeys, particularly for those heading to the airport from Greater Noida, Meerut, Palwal, Kundli and Panipat.
Once operational, the interchange is expected to reduce travel distances by 15 to 20 kilometres and cut travel times by 15 to 25 minutes for commuters heading to the airport — with some estimates suggesting savings of up to 30 minutes depending on traffic conditions.
The cloverleaf design features four loops and ramps allowing seamless transitions between the two highways at high speeds — eliminating the 11-kilometre detour via the Sirsa interchange that currently forces all EPE traffic off the expressway before merging onto the Yamuna Expressway.
Approximately 75% of the project has been completed, with final works including road surfacing, crash barriers, lane markings, signage, street lighting and landscaping expected to be finished within two months. YEIDA CEO RK Singh expressed optimism about September 30 completion and a mid-October public opening.
The cloverleaf interchange spans 83 hectares and has faced significant delays due to land acquisition issues, farmer protests over compensation and escalating costs. Initially estimated at ₹75.5 crore, the project's total cost has ballooned to ₹270 crore after design changes and additional expenses.