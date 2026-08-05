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Noida traffic advisory August 5–8: Diversions near India Expo Mart and where to park

Noida traffic advisory August 5–8: Diversions near India Expo Mart and where to park

Noida traffic diversions are in effect near India Expo Mart from August 5–8 for IHE, BIOFACH and Fan Expo 2026. Overflow parking at NASA near Bada Gol Chakkar. Helpline: 9971009001.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 5:47 PM IST
5,000-6,000 Visitors A Day — Traffic Plans In Place
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The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for the IHE, BIOFACH India and Fan Expo 2026 at India Expo Mart from August 5 to August 8 — with the exhibition expected to attract 5,000 to 6,000 visitors daily, prompting pre-emptive traffic management measures.

Diversions Activated If Congestion Builds
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Traffic will continue to move normally, but temporary diversions will be introduced if vehicle movement becomes heavy around the Expo Mart roundabout. Vehicles from Galgotia Cut toward IFS Villa roundabout will be diverted via Bada Gol Chakkar, Sharada Gol Chakkar and LG Chowk before proceeding toward Jagat Farm.

Parking Inside The Venue — Overflow At NASA Parking
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Visitors have been asked to park inside the designated parking areas at India Expo Mart. If venue parking reaches full capacity, vehicles will be redirected to the NASA Parking area near Bada Gol Chakkar. Attendees are urged to follow on-ground directions and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid delays.

Emergency Vehicles Will Have Uninterrupted Passage
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Authorities have confirmed that ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency services will be given uninterrupted passage throughout the event — regardless of traffic conditions around the venue.

Helpline Number For Commuters
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Residents and commuters facing traffic-related issues during the exhibition period can contact the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Helpline at 9971009001 for assistance and real-time guidance on alternate routes.

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