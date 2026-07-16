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Not just pets: These 10 dogs cost more than some luxury cars

Not just pets: These 10 dogs cost more than some luxury cars

From the ₹14.45 crore Tibetan Mastiff to luxury companion breeds, explore the world’s most expensive dogs and discover why rarity, beauty and pedigree drive their jaw-dropping prices.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 4:10 PM IST
Million Dollar
1/10

$1 = ₹96.34, the converted prices

Million Dollar

The Tibetan Mastiff is not just another luxury pet — it once became the world’s most expensive dog after one specimen named Big Splash was sold for a staggering ₹14.45 crore ($1.5 million). Known for its massive frame and lion-like mane, this breed represents the extreme side of canine luxury.

Fluffy Fortune
2/10

Fluffy Fortune

With its famous white coat, cheerful smile and gentle personality, the Samoyed has become one of the most sought-after luxury breeds worldwide. Priced up to ₹4.82 lakh ($5,000), this Russian-origin dog combines beauty, rarity and companionship into a high-value package.

Power Breed
3/10

Power Breed

The Black Russian Terrier breaks the stereotype that terriers are small lap dogs. Built with a muscular body and protective instincts, this powerful breed can cost between ₹2.89 lakh and ₹4.82 lakh ($3,000–$5,000), reflecting its history as a carefully developed working and guard dog.

French Luxury
4/10

French Luxury

The French Bulldog’s popularity has turned it into a designer favourite among dog lovers. With its distinctive face, compact body and playful personality, this breed commands prices up to ₹3.85 lakh ($4,000), showing how demand can transform a companion dog into a luxury purchase.

Lion Look
5/10

Lion Look

The Löwchen, whose name means “little lion dog” in German, carries a rare combination of elegance and history. With its flowing mane-like coat and limited availability, this small breed can cost between ₹2.41 lakh and ₹3.85 lakh ($2,500–$4,000) despite its tiny size.

Mountain Giant
6/10

Mountain Giant

The Bernese Mountain Dog combines a giant frame with a gentle personality, making it one of the most admired family breeds. Its affectionate nature and striking appearance push its price up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500).

Tiny Treasure
7/10

Tiny Treasure

The Biewer Terrier may look like a small companion dog, but its rarity makes it surprisingly expensive. Originally bred for companionship, this little pup can cost up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500), proving that size does not always determine a dog’s price.

Royal Companion
8/10

Royal Companion

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has long been associated with elegance and charm. Loved for its expressive eyes and affectionate temperament, this breed can cost up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500).

Gentle Giant
9/10

Gentle Giant

The St. Bernard became famous as a mountain rescue dog, but today it is also considered a premium breed. Costing up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500), this giant dog attracts owners who want a loyal family companion.

Luxury Guardian
10/10

Luxury Guardian

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier, often misunderstood because of its powerful appearance, is known for its affectionate and loyal nature. Rising popularity has pushed prices up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500), making it one of the most expensive modern companion breeds.

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