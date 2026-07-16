Not just pets: These 10 dogs cost more than some luxury cars

$1 = ₹96.34, the converted prices
Million Dollar
The Tibetan Mastiff is not just another luxury pet — it once became the world’s most expensive dog after one specimen named Big Splash was sold for a staggering ₹14.45 crore ($1.5 million). Known for its massive frame and lion-like mane, this breed represents the extreme side of canine luxury.
Fluffy Fortune
With its famous white coat, cheerful smile and gentle personality, the Samoyed has become one of the most sought-after luxury breeds worldwide. Priced up to ₹4.82 lakh ($5,000), this Russian-origin dog combines beauty, rarity and companionship into a high-value package.
Power Breed
The Black Russian Terrier breaks the stereotype that terriers are small lap dogs. Built with a muscular body and protective instincts, this powerful breed can cost between ₹2.89 lakh and ₹4.82 lakh ($3,000–$5,000), reflecting its history as a carefully developed working and guard dog.
French Luxury
The French Bulldog’s popularity has turned it into a designer favourite among dog lovers. With its distinctive face, compact body and playful personality, this breed commands prices up to ₹3.85 lakh ($4,000), showing how demand can transform a companion dog into a luxury purchase.
Lion Look
The Löwchen, whose name means “little lion dog” in German, carries a rare combination of elegance and history. With its flowing mane-like coat and limited availability, this small breed can cost between ₹2.41 lakh and ₹3.85 lakh ($2,500–$4,000) despite its tiny size.
Mountain Giant
The Bernese Mountain Dog combines a giant frame with a gentle personality, making it one of the most admired family breeds. Its affectionate nature and striking appearance push its price up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500).
Tiny Treasure
The Biewer Terrier may look like a small companion dog, but its rarity makes it surprisingly expensive. Originally bred for companionship, this little pup can cost up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500), proving that size does not always determine a dog’s price.
Royal Companion
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has long been associated with elegance and charm. Loved for its expressive eyes and affectionate temperament, this breed can cost up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500).
Gentle Giant
The St. Bernard became famous as a mountain rescue dog, but today it is also considered a premium breed. Costing up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500), this giant dog attracts owners who want a loyal family companion.
Luxury Guardian
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier, often misunderstood because of its powerful appearance, is known for its affectionate and loyal nature. Rising popularity has pushed prices up to ₹3.37 lakh ($3,500), making it one of the most expensive modern companion breeds.