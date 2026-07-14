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Nuclear Giants: Who Really Holds the World’s Deadliest Arsenals

Nuclear Giants: Who Really Holds the World’s Deadliest Arsenals

Explore the world’s deadliest nuclear arsenals, from Russia’s 5,580 warheads to India’s 180, revealing global power dynamics, strategic deterrence, and geopolitical stakes.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Russian Might
1/10

Russian Might

Russia tops the nuclear race with an estimated 5,580 warheads. One single bomb could match 3,800 Hiroshima bombs, making the nation a formidable, globe-altering power in military geopolitics.

American Arsenal
2/10

American Arsenal

The United States wields 5,177 nuclear warheads and commands one of the largest and most organized armies worldwide, pairing strategic deterrence with global influence unmatched by most nations.

Chinese Strength
3/10

Chinese Strength

China maintains around 600 nuclear weapons. Beyond numbers, its arsenal ensures regime security, deters regional rivals, and reinforces its position as a dominant global power with far-reaching alliances.

French Force
4/10

French Force

France possesses nearly 300 nuclear warheads, balancing national security with global commitments. Its defenses respond to modern threats, including terrorism, while preserving strategic autonomy in Europe and beyond.

British Power
5/10

British Power

The United Kingdom has 225 nuclear missiles, strategically maintained to safeguard national sovereignty. Despite being politically unlikely to deploy them, the deterrent role remains central to its defense policy.

Indian Deterrent
6/10

Indian Deterrent

India officially holds around 180 nuclear bombs, emphasizing defense-only use. Its growing capabilities reflect strategic planning in South Asia while maintaining credibility and regional balance of power.

Pakistani Arsenal
7/10

Pakistani Arsenal

Pakistan has approximately 170 nuclear missiles. Combined with a disciplined, well-trained army, these weapons underscore regional rivalry and deterrence dynamics in South Asia.

Israeli Edge
8/10

Israeli Edge

Israel operates around 90 nuclear warheads. Coupled with one of the world’s most advanced armies, its capabilities reflect decades of conflict preparedness and regional strategic caution.

North Korean Uncertainty
9/10

North Korean Uncertainty

North Korea’s estimated 50 nuclear warheads, tested frequently in recent months, make it one of the most unpredictable players in the nuclear arena. Closed-off politics obscure true capacity and intent.

Iranian Risk
10/10

Iranian Risk

Iran’s nuclear capabilities are under global scrutiny following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 deal. Its evolving nuclear program adds tension to Middle Eastern security, with potential global implications.

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