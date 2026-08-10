Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar among 15 stations set for private redevelopment — full list

The Modi government has identified 15 major railway stations across India for redevelopment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the list in a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha.
Three prominent stations in the national capital — Old Delhi Railway Station (Delhi Junction), Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Anand Vihar Terminal — are among those proposed to be handed over to private players for modernisation.
The full list includes: Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Vijayawada, Coimbatore Junction, KSR Bengaluru, Chennai Central, Andheri, Avadi, Tambaram, Bhopal, Vadodara, Kalyan, Dadar, and Pune railway stations.
The proposal to redevelop Vijayawada Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh has already received approval from the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). However, a previous tender invitation received no bids, and fresh tenders are now being invited.
Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh — formerly Habibganj Station — has already been successfully redeveloped under the PPP model and serves as the reference project for this initiative. It was inaugurated in November 2021.
The redevelopment aims to upgrade passenger amenities and improve station infrastructure across the selected stations, potentially including modern waiting areas, retail spaces, better accessibility, and integrated transport hubs similar to airports.