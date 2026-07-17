One laptop for the whole family: The 5 best home laptops to buy in India right now

Finding a laptop that works for everyone at home — from students to remote workers to casual gamers — is genuinely difficult. These five picks cover every type of home user, balancing performance, screen quality, battery life and price for 2026.
Powered by Apple's M5 chip and featuring a gorgeous 15-inch Liquid Retina display, the MacBook Air weighs just 1.24 kg. Combined with macOS Tahoe and Apple Intelligence features, it is the ideal choice for families already invested in the Apple ecosystem who want a laptop built to last.
Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD, the OmniBook Ultra has far more power than most home users will ever need — meaning it will stay fast for years. A 14-inch 2.2K touchscreen and a 9MP AI camera for sharper video calls make it a premium everyday choice.
The IdeaPad 5 features a 360-degree hinge for laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes — with a bundled digital pen for handwritten notes, annotations and casual drawing. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 225H with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it is ideal for students and creative users.
With a 16-inch display, the Vivobook 16 makes multitasking and OTT streaming significantly more comfortable than smaller notebooks. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X as a Copilot+ PC, it delivers AI-powered features and long battery life with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
The MacBook Neo brings the Apple Liquid Retina display experience at a more accessible price point — powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip (the same found in iPhone 16 Pro), with macOS Tahoe, Apple Intelligence features, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and Dolby Atmos audio support.