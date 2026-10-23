OPPO Find X10 Pro Max at ₹1,99,999: What the triple 200MP cameras, battery and India specifications offer buyers

OPPO lists the Find X10 Pro Max at ₹1,99,999, including taxes, for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The India model comes in Luna White and Titanium Grey. This is the listed selling price, rather than the higher ₹2,39,999 MRP shown alongside it.
The rear setup combines 200MP main, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. The telephoto offers 3x optical zoom, while the front camera is 50MP. Each rear camera serves a different field of view; the three resolutions should not be added into a single photograph’s megapixel count.
The specifications list recording up to 8K at 30 frames per second and 4K at up to 120fps. Dolby Vision is also listed at 4K up to 120fps. Those mode limits describe recording capabilities; they are not an independent assessment of footage quality.
The 17.23cm display adapts between 1Hz and 120Hz, with 144Hz available in selected gaming scenarios. It is paired with the Dimensity 9600 Pro processor and ColorOS 17.0. The 144Hz figure should therefore not be read as an unrestricted refresh rate across every app.
The India specification lists an 8000mAh typical-capacity battery, 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. A SUPERVOOC charger is included in the box. These are manufacturer specifications; battery endurance and charging speed in everyday use depend on conditions.
The regular Find X10 starts at ₹1,39,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It keeps 200MP main and telephoto cameras but uses a 50MP ultra-wide camera and 2.8x optical zoom. That makes the camera configuration and storage important comparison points before paying for the Pro Max.