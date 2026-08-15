Planning a short trip? Seven easy escapes from Delhi for heritage, temples, resorts and food—plus the Sultanpur closure to remember

Independence Day falls on Saturday in 2026, creating a regular weekend rather than an automatic three-day holiday. These destinations are approximately 45 to 160 kilometres from central Delhi, but actual travel time depends heavily on the starting point, traffic, weather and road conditions.
Neemrana is approximately 120 kilometres from Delhi and normally requires around 2.5 to 3.5 hours by road. Rajasthan Tourism says its fort was built in 1464. The restored Fort-Palace operates as a heritage hotel, so entry, meals and activities should be booked directly with the property.
Vrindavan is approximately 150–160 kilometres from Delhi and can take three to four hours, depending on traffic. It is traditionally associated with Krishna’s childhood and youth—not his birthplace. Banke Bihari Temple and Prem Mandir are major attractions, but festival-period crowds can be intense.
Manesar is roughly 45–55 kilometres from Delhi and has resorts and rural-experience properties. Nearby Sultanpur National Park is an important bird habitat, but Haryana Forest Department information confirms its seasonal closure during the summer and monsoon period. It should not be recommended for an August 15 visit.
Mathura, traditionally regarded as Krishna’s birthplace, is approximately 150 kilometres from Delhi and generally takes three to four hours. Kuchesar lies roughly 80–100 kilometres away and is home to an 18th-century Mud Fort built in 1734, part of which operates as a heritage resort.
Murthal lies approximately 50–60 kilometres from Delhi on NH44 and is known for highway dhabas serving stuffed parathas, butter, curd and tea. Travel can take one to two hours in favourable conditions but substantially longer during weekend congestion. Individual restaurant hours and hygiene standards vary.