Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Planning a short trip? Seven easy escapes from Delhi for heritage, temples, resorts and food—plus the Sultanpur closure to remember

Planning a short trip? Seven easy escapes from Delhi for heritage, temples, resorts and food—plus the Sultanpur closure to remember

Compare seven short getaways from Delhi for the August weekend, with realistic distances, traffic-dependent drive times and one crucial warning: Sultanpur National Park is seasonally closed.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026, 6:45 AM IST
Not every destination is within three hours
1/6

Independence Day falls on Saturday in 2026, creating a regular weekend rather than an automatic three-day holiday. These destinations are approximately 45 to 160 kilometres from central Delhi, but actual travel time depends heavily on the starting point, traffic, weather and road conditions.

Neemrana: A fort-palace on the Delhi–Jaipur highway
2/6

Neemrana is approximately 120 kilometres from Delhi and normally requires around 2.5 to 3.5 hours by road. Rajasthan Tourism says its fort was built in 1464. The restored Fort-Palace operates as a heritage hotel, so entry, meals and activities should be booked directly with the property.

Vrindavan: Temples linked with Krishna’s childhood
3/6

Vrindavan is approximately 150–160 kilometres from Delhi and can take three to four hours, depending on traffic. It is traditionally associated with Krishna’s childhood and youth—not his birthplace. Banke Bihari Temple and Prem Mandir are major attractions, but festival-period crowds can be intense.

Manesar is accessible; Sultanpur is closed in August
4/6

Manesar is roughly 45–55 kilometres from Delhi and has resorts and rural-experience properties. Nearby Sultanpur National Park is an important bird habitat, but Haryana Forest Department information confirms its seasonal closure during the summer and monsoon period. It should not be recommended for an August 15 visit.

Mathura and Kuchesar require separate itineraries
5/6

Mathura, traditionally regarded as Krishna’s birthplace, is approximately 150 kilometres from Delhi and generally takes three to four hours. Kuchesar lies roughly 80–100 kilometres away and is home to an 18th-century Mud Fort built in 1734, part of which operates as a heritage resort.

Murthal: A short highway trip for food
6/6

Murthal lies approximately 50–60 kilometres from Delhi on NH44 and is known for highway dhabas serving stuffed parathas, butter, curd and tea. Travel can take one to two hours in favourable conditions but substantially longer during weekend congestion. Individual restaurant hours and hygiene standards vary.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended