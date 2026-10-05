Planning to buy a Gemini subscription? Compare free, AI Plus and AI Pro access for your everyday work

For personal accounts without an AI subscription, Google will begin restricting model access to Flash-Lite on October 9, 2026. Flash and Pro are excluded from the new table. (AI generated representative image)
AI Plus will retain Flash-Lite and Flash, losing Pro. Subscribers will receive an email with their effective date; Google does not give every Plus account an October 9 deadline. (AI generated representative image)
AI Pro and Ultra retain all three models. Google's October notice also includes Deep Think for both tiers. Model access and usage allowance remain separate considerations. (AI generated representative image)
Google describes Flash-Lite as suited to everyday summarising and brainstorming, Flash as balancing speed and reasoning, and Pro as aimed at demanding maths and coding. Those descriptions are Google's positioning, not an independent performance test. (AI generated representative image)
Gemini counts usage by computing demand, including prompt complexity, selected features and chat length. Limits refresh every five hours until the weekly limit is reached. More demanding models and thinking modes use more of the allowance. (AI generated representative image)
On the web, Gemini's Settings & help menu provides subscription options. Google One lets you change or cancel membership. Before paying, check your account's displayed price, included features and the models you actually need. (AI generated representative image)