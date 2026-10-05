Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Planning to buy a Gemini subscription? Compare free, AI Plus and AI Pro access for your everyday work

Planning to buy a Gemini subscription? Compare free, AI Plus and AI Pro access for your everyday work

Gemini's October update changes free and AI Plus model access. Compare what each tier keeps, how usage limits work and what to check before paying for an AI subscription.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026, 5:27 PM IST
Free accounts change from October 9
1/6

For personal accounts without an AI subscription, Google will begin restricting model access to Flash-Lite on October 9, 2026. Flash and Pro are excluded from the new table. (AI generated representative image)

AI Plus keeps Flash, but loses Pro
2/6

AI Plus will retain Flash-Lite and Flash, losing Pro. Subscribers will receive an email with their effective date; Google does not give every Plus account an October 9 deadline. (AI generated representative image)

AI Pro and Ultra retain all three models
3/6

AI Pro and Ultra retain all three models. Google's October notice also includes Deep Think for both tiers. Model access and usage allowance remain separate considerations. (AI generated representative image)

Match the model to the task
4/6

Google describes Flash-Lite as suited to everyday summarising and brainstorming, Flash as balancing speed and reasoning, and Pro as aimed at demanding maths and coding. Those descriptions are Google's positioning, not an independent performance test. (AI generated representative image)

Higher limits still have limits
5/6

Gemini counts usage by computing demand, including prompt complexity, selected features and chat length. Limits refresh every five hours until the weekly limit is reached. More demanding models and thinking modes use more of the allowance. (AI generated representative image)

Review the plan before renewing
6/6

On the web, Gemini's Settings & help menu provides subscription options. Google One lets you change or cancel membership. Before paying, check your account's displayed price, included features and the models you actually need. (AI generated representative image)

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended