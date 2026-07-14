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PM Modi flags off second sleeper Vande Bharat on July 17 — full route, timings and stops

PM Modi flags off second sleeper Vande Bharat on July 17 — full route, timings and stops

PM Modi flags off India's second Sleeper Vande Bharat — the Sant Ravidas Express — on July 17 between Varanasi and Chheharta (Amritsar). Here's the full route, timetable and stops.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 2:01 PM IST
India's Second Sleeper Vande Bharat
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PM Narendra Modi will virtually flag off India's second Sleeper Vande Bharat Express on July 17 from Jalandhar — where he will also inaugurate the newly redeveloped Jalandhar railway station. The train will be named the Sant Ravidas Express.

Varanasi To Chheharta — The Route
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The Sleeper Vande Bharat will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh with Chheharta near Amritsar in Punjab — improving overnight rail connectivity between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on one of India's most important intercity corridors.

Three Times A Week In Each Direction
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Train No. 14624 (Chheharta to Varanasi) departs every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 2:05 PM. Train No. 14623 (Varanasi to Chheharta) departs every Thursday, Saturday and Monday at 7:05 PM — three times weekly in each direction.

The Full Timetable
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From Chheharta: departs 2:05 PM, reaches Amritsar at 2:25 PM, arrives Lucknow at 7:30 AM next day, reaches Varanasi at 12:15 PM. Return: departs Varanasi at 7:05 PM, arrives Lucknow at 12:10 AM, reaches Amritsar at 4:35 PM, terminates at Chheharta at 5:10 PM.

All Stops On The Route
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The Sleeper Vande Bharat will halt at Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Amritsar — connecting major cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Maintenance Base At Chheharta
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According to the Railway Board, the train's primary maintenance will be carried out at Chheharta station — the western terminus of the service. The launch marks another step in the expansion of India's Sleeper Vande Bharat network for long-distance overnight travel.

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