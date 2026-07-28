Priyanka Chopra returns to India, Sai Pallavi becomes Sita, Alia meets Bhansali again: 7 actresses with the biggest upcoming films in Indian cinema

Pooja Hegde has the busiest slate of any actress right now. She stars opposite Vijay in H Vinoth's political action drama Jana Nayagan (releasing July 23). She is also paired with Dulquer Salmaan in the romantic drama Sri Sri, directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. And she joins the Kanchana franchise for Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Kanchana 4, adding yet another genre to her 2026 lineup.