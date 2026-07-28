Priyanka Chopra returns to India, Sai Pallavi becomes Sita, Alia meets Bhansali again: 7 actresses with the biggest upcoming films in Indian cinema

Indian cinema's next 12 months belong to its women. Triptii Dimri reunites with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to India after six years for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Sai Pallavi becomes Goddess Sita. Alia Bhatt reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lineup is historic.
Pooja Hegde has the busiest slate of any actress right now. She stars opposite Vijay in H Vinoth's political action drama Jana Nayagan (releasing July 23). She is also paired with Dulquer Salmaan in the romantic drama Sri Sri, directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. And she joins the Kanchana franchise for Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Kanchana 4, adding yet another genre to her 2026 lineup.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to Indian cinema after a six-year absence — her last Indian film was The Sky Is Pink in 2019. She plays Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi (April 7, 2027), opposite Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. The Rs 1,400 crore epic spans Antarctica, Africa and the ancient city of Varanasi, with music by Oscar-winning MM Keeravani.
Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The two-part IMAX epic releases Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. The trailer was previewed for Delhi media on July 18 before a global digital release. Music comes from the extraordinary pairing of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
Alia Bhatt reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War (January 21, 2027), co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in a grand period romantic drama. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor transforms into legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the biographical drama Eetha (August 28, 2026), directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. Both films mark career-defining turns.
Kiara Advani joins one of Indian cinema's biggest productions of 2026 — Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups (August 26, 2026), starring Yash in a dual role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and set in a bygone Goa drug cartel world, the film also features Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. With a reported budget of Rs 600–800 crore, Toxic is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.