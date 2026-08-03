R Madhavan’s ₹17.5 crore home has a surprise most celebrity mansions don’t

Silent Luxury
R Madhavan’s ₹17.5 crore Mumbai home challenges the usual idea of celebrity mansions. Instead of loud luxury and extravagant displays, the actor’s residence reportedly focuses on earthy interiors, wooden finishes and a calm design philosophy that turns a premium apartment into a peaceful personal retreat.
(Images: instagram/actormaddy)
Mindful Corner
Hidden inside the actor’s spacious BKC residence is a dedicated meditation room designed as a quiet escape from Mumbai’s nonstop pace. With Buddha idols and serene decor elements placed across the home, the space reflects Madhavan’s preference for mindfulness over material excess.
Book Haven
While celebrity homes often showcase glamour, Madhavan’s private library adds a different personality to his residence. Filled with books and surrounded by elegant interiors, this corner reveals the actor’s intellectual side and transforms the luxury apartment into a space built around curiosity and learning.
Green Terrace
The biggest surprise of Madhavan’s home is not inside the apartment but above it. The actor’s hydroponic terrace garden allows him to grow fruits and vegetables in the middle of Mumbai, creating a sustainable green zone complete with seating areas and a relaxing swing.
Mumbai Retreat
Spread across around 4,182 square feet with five bedrooms, the residence combines space, comfort and privacy in one of Mumbai’s busiest areas. From open living spaces to wellness-focused corners, the home offers a rare glimpse into the actor’s life away from cameras.