Railway Board orders cover seven Amrit Bharat services linking Dhanbad, Coimbatore, Prayagraj, Mumbai and Delhi

Railway Board records confirm approvals concerning seven Amrit Bharat services. The package includes newly introduced trains as well as special services being regularised under permanent train numbers. Passengers should wait for the relevant railway zones to confirm commencement dates, complete timetables and booking availability.
The proposed service would connect Dhanbad and Coimbatore through stations including Koderma, Gaya, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Nellore, Renigunta, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. It follows a different alignment from the existing Podanur–Dhanbad Amrit Bharat service.
The proposed weekly Prayagraj–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus service, numbered 20436/20435, would stop at Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Kalyan. The Prayagraj–Udhna service, numbered 20437/20438, would run through Fatehpur, Etawah, Agra, Kota, Ratlam and Vadodara.
Train numbers 14121/14122 would connect Subedarganj with Lokmanya Tilak Terminus through Banda, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane. Train numbers 15095/15096 would link Gorakhpur and Delhi through Gonda, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad.
Train numbers 15085/15086 would connect Gorakhpur and Bandra Terminus through Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara and Surat. Train numbers 22075/22076 would connect Charlapalli and Gorakhpur through Kazipet, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Gonda.