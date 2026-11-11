Ramayana made ₹440 crore in six days, more than Animal's whole first week

Ramayana: Part 1 has made ₹440.45 crore net in India in six days, Sacnilk estimates, with figures up to Tuesday, 10 November. Its worldwide gross stands at ₹823.50 crore. The first week ends today, Wednesday, so the seven-day total will come tomorrow. It has already passed every film it is compared with here.
The film opened with ₹64.85 crore on Thursday and dipped to ₹48.05 crore on Friday. Saturday brought ₹69.80 crore and Diwali Sunday ₹56.15 crore. Monday, the day after Diwali, was the biggest at ₹107.50 crore. Tuesday fell about 12% to ₹94.10 crore, still its second-best day.
Animal made ₹337.58 crore net in its first seven days, Sacnilk's figures show. After six days, it had ₹313.35 crore. So Ramayana is about 41% ahead of Animal at the same point, and about ₹103 crore ahead of Animal's whole first week.
Gadar 2 made ₹284.63 crore in its first week. Stree 2's first week on Sacnilk is ₹291.65 crore, but that covers eight days plus an earlier ₹8.50 crore entry, so it is not a like-for-like seven days. Ramayana's six days are already about ₹149 crore and ₹156 crore ahead. Holidays help: Ramayana's week took in Diwali and the day after.
Of the ₹823.50 crore worldwide gross, ₹526.50 crore came from India and ₹297 crore from overseas. That puts overseas at about 36%. The India gross includes taxes, which is why it is higher than the ₹440.45 crore net figure used for the comparisons.
Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two Ramayana films together cost $500 million, which he put at about ₹4,000 crore, India TV reported. Part 1's ₹823.50 crore worldwide gross so far is about a fifth of that. Part 2 is due at Diwali 2027.
Wednesday's number will complete the first week. Net ₹500 crore is ₹59.55 crore away. The first ordinary weekdays will show how fast collections settle. All these are Sacnilk estimates; the makers may publish different official figures.