Ramayana made ₹440 crore in six days, more than Animal's whole first week

Gadar 2 made ₹284.63 crore in its first week. Stree 2's first week on Sacnilk is ₹291.65 crore, but that covers eight days plus an earlier ₹8.50 crore entry, so it is not a like-for-like seven days. Ramayana's six days are already about ₹149 crore and ₹156 crore ahead. Holidays help: Ramayana's week took in Diwali and the day after.