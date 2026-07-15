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Rolls-Royce and Range Rover got cheaper by up to ₹3 crore in India — here's why

Rolls-Royce and Range Rover got cheaper by up to ₹3 crore in India — here's why

India-UK FTA slashes customs duty on British luxury cars from 110% to 30% from July 15 — saving buyers ₹1–3 crore on Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, Aston Martin and McLaren models.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 3:02 PM IST
A Historic Trade Deal Changes Luxury Car Pricing
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From July 15, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect — and for the first time, buyers of British luxury cars like Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, McLaren and Range Rover could save between ₹1 crore and ₹3 crore per vehicle.

Customs Duty Drops From 110% To 30%
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The India-UK FTA immediately reduces customs duty on eligible fully imported British cars from 110% to 30% — paving the way for price cuts of 20–25% across models from Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, McLaren and Jaguar Land Rover, according to industry executives.

The Tariff Rate Quota — There's A Catch
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The lower duty won't apply to every imported British car. The government will allow only 10,000 fully built petrol and diesel vehicles at the concessional rate in year one through a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ). Once this annual quota is exhausted, regular customs duty applies on all additional imports.

Duty Reduces Further Over 15 Years
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The quota will gradually increase over the next 15 years, while the concessional customs duty will be reduced in phases from 30% to 10% over the same period — meaning British luxury cars will progressively become more affordable in India over the next decade and a half.

EVs Must Wait — Indian Manufacturers Protected
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Electric vehicles will have to wait. The notification issued by DGFT on July 9 states that British-made EVs will become eligible for concessional import duties only from the fifth year of the agreement — giving Indian EV manufacturers several years of protection first.

JLR Already Cuts Prices, Demand Surges
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Jaguar Land Rover has already cut prices on its Range Rover Sport SV and Range Rover SV models. Industry executives expect sales in India's high-end imported luxury car segment to double over the short to medium term, with JLR's imported vehicle share expected to rise from 3–4% to 7–10% of its India sales.

One Of India's Biggest Trade Deals
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The India-UK CETA is the sixth free trade agreement implemented during the Modi government's tenure — giving duty-free market access to nearly 99% of Indian exports to the UK. Trade between India and the UK rose 8.62% to $25.12 billion in FY26, up from $23.13 billion a year earlier.

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