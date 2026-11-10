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₹1 lakh bought 33 grams of gold on Dhanteras 2016. This year it bought about 7grams

₹1 lakh bought 33 grams of gold on Dhanteras 2016. This year it bought about 7grams

₹1 lakh bought about 33 grams of gold on Dhanteras 2016 and about 7 grams this year. See how many grams the same money bought every year since.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 3:27 PM IST
Same money, much less gold
1/7

On Dhanteras 2016, 24-carat gold in Delhi cost about ₹30,590 per 10 grams, so ₹1 lakh bought around 33 grams. On Dhanteras this year, 6 November 2026, the rate was about ₹1,41,613 per 10 grams, according to Gold Price India. The same ₹1 lakh bought about 7 grams. These figures leave out GST and making charges.

2017 was the best year in the decade
2/7

Dhanteras 2017 had the lowest price of the last 10 years, at about ₹26,731 per 10 grams on IBJA-based data compiled by Upstox. ₹1 lakh then bought 37.4 grams. Prices rose in 2018 and 2019, and ₹1 lakh bought 34.7 grams and 29.1 grams in those years.

The pandemic jump
3/7

On Dhanteras 2020, gold was about ₹45,474 per 10 grams, and ₹1 lakh bought just 22 grams. It then went sideways. ₹1 lakh bought 23.3 grams in 2021, 22.7 grams in 2022 and 19.3 grams in 2023, when the price reached about ₹51,931.

The steepest fall in grams
4/7

The biggest change came in the last two years. On Dhanteras 2024, gold was about ₹75,020 per 10 grams, so ₹1 lakh bought 13.3 grams. In 2025 the price was about ₹1,20,275, a 60% jump, and the same money bought just 8.3 grams. This year it fell further, to about 7.1 grams, with prices up about 18%.

What ₹1 lakh from 2016 is worth now
5/7

Gold bought for ₹1 lakh on Dhanteras 2016, at ₹30,590 per 10 grams, would be worth about ₹4.63 lakh at this year's Dhanteras rate. That is a rise of about 4.6 times, or about 16.6% a year compounded over 10 years. The calculation uses pure gold prices only and ignores making charges, GST and buyback deductions.

Why your jewellery bill was higher
6/7

These are prices for 24-carat, 99.9% pure gold. Jewellery is usually 22 carat and carries making charges and 3% GST. So a shopper buying a necklace with ₹1 lakh this Dhanteras got less than 7 grams of gold. The rate also differs slightly by city and by source.

Before you buy at the next festival
7/7

Past prices do not tell you where gold will go next. Before buying, compare the day's IBJA or city rate with the jeweller's quote, check the hallmark and ask for making charges separately. If you are buying to invest, compare coins, bars and other forms on total cost, not just the gold rate.

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