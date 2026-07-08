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₹11.46 lakh per capita income: How Rangareddy became India's wealthiest district

₹11.46 lakh per capita income: How Rangareddy became India's wealthiest district

Rangareddy in Telangana has overtaken Mumbai and Bengaluru as India's richest district with ₹11.46 lakh per capita income, according to the 2024-25 Economic Survey. Here's why.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 6:32 PM IST
Rangareddy, Telangana — India's New No. 1
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Rangareddy district in Telangana has emerged as India's richest district, recording an average annual per capita income of ₹11.46 lakh — the highest in the country, surpassing Mumbai Suburban, Bengaluru City, Gurugram and Chennai.

HITEC City And The IT Boom Behind It
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One of Rangareddy's biggest strengths is its position as a technology and IT hub. It is home to HITEC City and large campuses of several leading multinational companies, making it one of India's biggest employment and innovation centres.

Asia's Largest Biotech Cluster Is Here
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Rangareddy is also powered by Genome Valley, regarded as Asia's largest biotechnology cluster — attracting significant investments in biotechnology, pharmaceutical research, manufacturing and innovation from across the world.

Startups And Real Estate Fuelling Growth
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Rangareddy has established itself as a thriving startup destination with a growing ecosystem creating new businesses and employment. The Telangana government's business-friendly policies, metro connectivity and booming real estate sector have played a crucial role.

India's Top 5 Richest Districts
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According to the 2024-25 Economic Survey, India's five richest districts by per capita income are Rangareddy (Telangana), Bengaluru City (Karnataka), Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai Suburban (Maharashtra) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

A New Economic Map For India
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Experts believe Rangareddy is well-positioned to retain its leadership, driven by sustained investments in technology, biotech, startups and real estate — signalling a changing economic map where emerging innovation hubs are rivalling traditional financial centres.

The Richest District You Didn't Expect
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When people think of India's wealthiest regions, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi usually top the list. But the latest 2024-25 Economic Survey has revealed a surprising new leader — and it's not where most people would guess.

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