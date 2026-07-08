₹11.46 lakh per capita income: How Rangareddy became India's wealthiest district

Rangareddy district in Telangana has emerged as India's richest district, recording an average annual per capita income of ₹11.46 lakh — the highest in the country, surpassing Mumbai Suburban, Bengaluru City, Gurugram and Chennai.
One of Rangareddy's biggest strengths is its position as a technology and IT hub. It is home to HITEC City and large campuses of several leading multinational companies, making it one of India's biggest employment and innovation centres.
Rangareddy is also powered by Genome Valley, regarded as Asia's largest biotechnology cluster — attracting significant investments in biotechnology, pharmaceutical research, manufacturing and innovation from across the world.
Rangareddy has established itself as a thriving startup destination with a growing ecosystem creating new businesses and employment. The Telangana government's business-friendly policies, metro connectivity and booming real estate sector have played a crucial role.
According to the 2024-25 Economic Survey, India's five richest districts by per capita income are Rangareddy (Telangana), Bengaluru City (Karnataka), Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai Suburban (Maharashtra) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).
Experts believe Rangareddy is well-positioned to retain its leadership, driven by sustained investments in technology, biotech, startups and real estate — signalling a changing economic map where emerging innovation hubs are rivalling traditional financial centres.
When people think of India's wealthiest regions, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi usually top the list. But the latest 2024-25 Economic Survey has revealed a surprising new leader — and it's not where most people would guess.