₹2.51 a km by train, about ₹5 a km by air: Bengaluru-Mumbai travel compared

Reported fares are ₹2,810 in AC 3-tier, ₹3,630 in AC 2-tier and ₹4,450 in First AC. That is about ₹2.51, ₹3.25 and ₹3.98 a km. Like every Vande Bharat Sleeper, it runs on confirmed tickets only, with no RAC or waitlist. Short trips are billed for at least 400 km, and GST is charged on top.