₹25,000 booking opens: Why Kia’s new EV is creating buzz before its price reveal

Charging Race
Long charging waits have been a major EV concern, but the Syros EV claims a faster solution. Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, its battery can go from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes, backed by a smart battery temperature management system.
Battery Gamble
Kia is tackling one of the biggest EV ownership worries — battery life. With a lifetime battery warranty and an assured buyback programme, the company is trying to remove resale and replacement concerns that often hold buyers back.
Power Punch
The Syros EV is not just about efficiency. Its electric motor delivers 171 PS power, while the 51.4 kWh version can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs in its category.
Luxury Twist
A compact electric SUV gets a premium makeover inside with a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display, Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated seats and ambient lighting. Kia appears to be bringing luxury-car features into a more accessible segment.
Variant Battle
The Syros EV arrives with seven variants, two battery options and nine colour choices. With BaaS support and multiple configurations, Kia is attempting to make electric mobility attractive to a wider group of Indian buyers.
Safety Shield
Kia has loaded the Syros EV with advanced safety technology, including Level-2 ADAS with 16 driver assistance features. From collision avoidance to lane assistance, the SUV aims to compete beyond just range and price.
Range Shock
Kia Syros EV enters the electric SUV race with a claimed 526 km range on a single charge, challenging the common fear of frequent charging stops. Its extended-range battery option could change how Indian buyers look at affordable EVs.