₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh tickets: Why Maharajas’ Express is considered India’s ultimate luxury train experience

Palace Rails
Maharajas’ Express turns a regular train journey into a royal escape, recreating the grandeur of India’s princely era on wheels. But this moving palace comes with a premium price tag — ticket fares can start from around ₹5 lakh per person and go beyond ₹20 lakh for the most exclusive journeys and suites.
Royal Suites
The luxury begins with the accommodation choices. Passengers can choose from Deluxe Cabins, Junior Suites, Suites and the grand Presidential Suite. While Deluxe options offer hotel-like comfort, the Presidential Suite takes luxury to another level with an entire coach, two bedrooms and a private living area.
Crore Experience
A journey on Maharajas’ Express is less like a train ride and more like a luxury holiday package. Depending on the itinerary, season and accommodation category, fares can range from several lakh rupees to over ₹20 lakh, covering premium stays, dining, sightseeing and exclusive services.
Gourmet Tracks
Fine dining is one of the biggest attractions onboard. Passengers enjoy royal cuisine at themed restaurants such as Mayur Mahal and Rang Mahal, along with access to the Rajah Club and Safari Bar. The experience is designed to recreate the elegance of palace dining while travelling across India.
Beyond Journey
The ticket price includes much more than transportation. From luxury accommodation and onboard meals to guided sightseeing, entry fees, destination experiences, tour directors, security, valet services and medical support, Maharajas’ Express works as an all-inclusive luxury travel experience.
Heritage Escape
The train takes travellers through some of India’s most iconic destinations while offering a royal setting throughout the journey. For luxury travellers, the attraction is not just reaching places like palaces and heritage sites, but experiencing India’s history in a palace-like environment.
Luxury Question
Maharajas’ Express is designed for travellers who value exclusivity over affordability. With ticket prices comparable to luxury international holidays, the train targets those looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience combining royal hospitality, cultural exploration and unmatched comfort.